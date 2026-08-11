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2026 August 11   16:30

LNG

Technip Energies lands FEED contract on $489m-$733m Malaysian LNG terminal

French-based engineering and technology company Technip Energies has won the FEED contract for the planned 6m-tonnes-per-year RGT Yan LNG import terminal in Kedah, northwest Malaysia, according to Technip Energies.  

The scope covers an assessment of alternative regasification terminal configurations followed by full front-end engineering design for the selected option. The work will establish the technical basis for the development as it progresses towards a final investment decision.  

RGT Yan is being jointly developed by Gas Malaysia, Tokyo Gas Asia and VTTI. The project will comprise an offshore floating storage and regasification unit, marine infrastructure, a subsea gas pipeline and an onshore receiving facility, with the FSRU to be located off Pulau Bunting in the Yan district of Kedah.  The overall development has been estimated at RM2bn to RM3bn ($489m to $733m).

The value of Technip Energies’ FEED contract was not disclosed.  Malaysia’s Energy Commission issued Gas Malaysia a letter to proceed with RGT Yan in March, allowing engineering, financing, site preparation and other preparatory work to advance. The approval did not constitute a final investment commitment.  

Gas Malaysia signed a joint development agreement with Tokyo Gas and VTTI on 15 May. The terminal is intended to create a new LNG receiving point in northern Peninsular Malaysia and provide additional gas supply flexibility for industrial users and the power sector.  

Technip Energies’ Kuala Lumpur operating centre will support the engineering work.  Technip Energies is headquartered in Nanterre, France, and incorporated in the Netherlands, with activities spanning LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry and carbon management.

Gas Malaysia is leading the RGT Yan development alongside its international partners.

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