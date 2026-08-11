Shipfinex lines up 35-ship, $500m pipeline for ADI Chain tokenisation

Dubai-based Shipfinex has assembled an initial pipeline of about 35 vessels worth roughly $500m for a planned tokenisation programme with ADI Chain, according to ADI Foundation. The vessels are candidates for the programme rather than an investment portfolio already open to investors. No Maritime Asset Tokens, or MATs, have been publicly issued, and Shipfinex is still working towards a full operating licence from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

Shipfinex will originate and structure eligible maritime assets, while ADI Chain will provide blockchain, distribution and settlement infrastructure.

Each eligible vessel is expected to be held through a separate special-purpose vehicle, allowing its value, liabilities, income and investor rights to be assessed independently.

Depending on the final structure, the instruments could represent vessel-backed credit, charter-linked income or other economic interests in individual ships. Primary allocations and distributions are expected to use stablecoins denominated in UAE dirhams, US dollars and potentially other currencies.

The first phase will focus on finalising the regulated issuance route, confirming product structures and preparing vessels from the pipeline for tokenisation. Shipfinex FZCO holds VARA In-Principle Approval No. IPA/26/01/002 for virtual-asset broker-dealer activity.

The approval is not a final licence and does not authorise the company to begin regulated virtual-asset operations. Global bank lending to shipping stood at about $425bn at the end of 2025, while overall ship finance, including leasing, export finance and alternative providers, was about $680bn. The existing global fleet and orderbook were valued at about $2.17trn.

Shipfinex FZCO is a Dubai-registered entity operating the Shipfinex platform. The company says the platform concept dates to 2018 and that Shipfinex was relaunched in July 2022.

ADI Chain is a public blockchain infrastructure associated with ADI Foundation, an Abu Dhabi-based blockchain organisation.