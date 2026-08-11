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2026 August 11   16:35

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China’s Shanwei races to finish first deepwater public port for BYD exports

China’s Shanwei is accelerating construction of its first large public port, a CNY 3.3bn ($488m) development designed to open a new export route for BYD vehicle kits in Guangdong, according to Shanwei Radio and Television.  

The first phase of Shanwei New Port at Baishahu includes two 70,000-tonne general-purpose berths and a third 10,000-tonne berth, with a combined quay length of 707 metres and 398,000 square metres of land.  

The completed layout will allow two 100,000-tonne berths and provide annual cargo-handling capacity of more than 5m tonnes. Completion and commissioning are targeted for the end of 2026.  

Construction is advancing on marine steel platforms, access trestles, storage yards and supporting buildings. The 17-storey port building has reached the 14th-floor slab, with topping out targeted for 15 September.  

The project was originally designed for conventional bulk and general cargo traffic. Development of the new-energy vehicle industry in 2025 prompted a redesign to increase throughput and support exports of KD vehicle kits from BYD’s operations at the Honghai Bay Green Manufacturing Industrial Park.  The port is planned to connect with Kwai Chung terminals in Hong Kong, Yantian Port in Shenzhen and Xiaomo Port.  

Shanwei authorities have said the two large public berths will deliver a “breakthrough from zero” in large-tonnage public terminal capacity. Major existing berths in the city have largely been dedicated facilities.  Sea-use consultations opened on 6 August for the main Baishahu public terminal and No 3 berth and run through 15 August.

The revised marine-use areas are 54.2331 hectares and 7.9386 hectares, respectively.  A second phase under consideration includes two 150,000-tonne container berths.  

BYD Company Limited is a Chinese technology and automotive group with businesses spanning automobiles, electronics, renewable energy and rail transit. BYD and the Shanwei municipal government signed an agreement in March 2025 to develop a green manufacturing industrial park, building on earlier cooperation in new-energy buses, automotive components, energy-storage batteries and electronics.

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