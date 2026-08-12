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2026 August 12   09:29

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US Navy Hellfire strike disables Panama-flagged containership in Gulf of Oman

A US Navy MH-60 helicopter fired two Hellfire missiles into the engine room of Vela Nova in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, disabling the Panama-flagged containership during enforcement of a blockade on Iranian ports, according to US Central Command.  

CENTCOM said the civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and the vessel was sailing towards an unidentified Iranian port. “The ship is no longer transiting to Iran in violation of the U.S. blockade, which remains in full effect.”  

Vela Nova was travelling westbound in international waters about 71 nautical miles off Pakistan when its stern and steering compartment were struck. The impact left it not under command and started a fire that was extinguished. All 17 civilian crew members abandoned the vessel, were accounted for and suffered no injuries. Their nationalities were not disclosed.  

Public AIS information showed Vela Nova sailing from Nhava Sheva in India with Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates entered as its destination. CENTCOM did not identify the Iranian port, disclose the cargo or make public evidence supporting the claimed destination. The discrepancy between the AIS entry and the US account could not be independently resolved.  

As of 11 August, US forces had redirected 55 commercial vessels, disabled three non-compliant ships and boarded two. An initial UKMTO advisory classified Vela Nova as a tanker before a later JMIC update corrected the vessel type to containership.  

The 1996-built Vela Nova, IMO 9136228, has capacity of 1,050 TEU and deadweight of 13,248 tonnes. Formerly named Bal Boan, it was renamed in February 2026.  Liberia-based Golden Valley Marine Investment is the listed registered owner and commercial manager. Athens-based Sino Hellenic Ships Management is the ISM manager, while Turkey’s Doris Shipping & Trading is listed as operator. 

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