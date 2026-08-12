Four seafarers killed in Houthi missile attack on Tihamah in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Four crew members were killed after Houthi forces hit the Tanzania-flagged cargo ship Tihamah with missiles in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on 11 August, according to Yemen’s Transport Ministry.

The dead were three Pakistani nationals and one Indonesian seafarer. Three consecutive ballistic missile strikes set the vessel ablaze and damaged it while it was carrying food supplies. Two Yemeni rescuers from the National Resistance Forces later died, taking the overall death toll to six. Ten people were wounded: seven members of Tihamah’s crew, two Coast Guard personnel and one member of the Second Naval Brigade.

Another missile was fired towards the vessel after rescue teams reached the scene. About three hours after the initial attack, an explosive unmanned boat approached the damaged ship and was intercepted and destroyed before reaching it.

Tihamah had 11 Pakistani and Indonesian seafarers on board. The 2024-built, 520-dwt deck cargo ship is about 63 metres long, carries IMO number 1031329 and sails under the Tanzanian flag.

Thubab for Marine Services is an Egypt-based company listed as Tihamah’s registered owner. Blue Sea for Management Marine, also based in Egypt, is listed as its commercial manager.