One dead, 172 evacuated after Jemla Ferry ro-ro fire in Indonesia

One person died and 172 were evacuated after PT Jemla Ferry’s passenger ro-ro KMP Putri Yasmin caught fire in the Lombok Strait on 12 August while sailing from Padangbai in Bali to Lembar on Lombok, according to the Indonesian Navy.

Muhammad Hariyadi, head of the Mataram Search and Rescue Office, said the dead passenger was Indonesian and had not been publicly identified. One survivor was Australian and the remainder were Indonesian. The evacuation total was 41 higher than the vessel’s official manifest, which listed 114 passengers and 17 crew, or 131 people.

The fire broke out at about 4:15 a.m. local time. The transport ministry recorded the alert at around 4:20 a.m., after which VTS Benoa and the Padangbai coast radio station issued three MAYDAY calls. The Mataram SAR office received an emergency call at 4:39 a.m. More than 200 personnel joined the response, involving Indonesian Navy vessels, SAR craft, patrol boats, nearby ferries and a helicopter. Survivors were brought ashore at Lembar and Padangbai as waves of up to 4 metres complicated the operation. The cause of the fire has not been established.

Heri Wiyanto, acting head of the Padangbai port authority, said the ferry had met seaworthiness, technical and safety requirements before departure and that its crew, including the master, was recorded in the sailing approval documents.

Putri Yasmin was included in a transport ministry spot inspection at Padangbai from 28 to 31 January. The vessels inspected were considered generally seaworthy, with minor findings requiring corrective action by operators. Ferry services at Lembar continued to operate normally after the casualty.

PT Jemla Ferry is an Indonesian inter-island ferry company founded on 6 January 1976 and operates several domestic routes. KMP Putri Yasmin, IMO 9037575, is an Indonesian-flagged passenger ro-ro built in 1992.