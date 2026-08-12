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2026 August 12   10:31

shipbuilding

Grimaldi takes first 9,800-CEU ammonia-ready PCTC

Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the 9,800-CEU *Grande Pacifico*, the first of five higher-capacity PCTCs ordered at China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu and its largest car carrier to date, according to Grimaldi Group.  

Delivered on 10 August, the 220-metre ship is 38 metres wide, has gross tonnage of 95,534 and a service speed of 18 knots. Its 15 decks provide about 9% more capacity than the 9,000-CEU design of the first five vessels in the 10-ship programme.  

*Grande Pacifico* is Grimaldi’s 13th ship with RINA’s Ammonia Ready notation, allowing future conversion to ammonia propulsion. It does not currently use ammonia as fuel.  The vessel is equipped with 5 MWh of lithium batteries, shore-power capability and 2,500 square metres of solar panels. Other systems include air lubrication, silicone hull coatings, intelligent energy management and a gate rudder. The technology package can cut fuel consumption by 50% compared with previous-generation car carriers.  

The ship is due to sail from Taicang to Antwerp and Southampton carrying more than 6,900 vehicles and over 900 linear metres of rolling cargo.  The first five ships in the programme have capacity of 9,000 CEU, while the second batch increases capacity to 9,800 CEU. Grimaldi exercised its option for the second five vessels in January 2023.  

The ship is part of a wider programme of 17 PCTCs ordered in 2022 and 2023 for more than $1.6bn.  Intesa Sanpaolo arranged a €162.3m ($187.2m) green loan for Grimaldi Euromed to support the acquisition of *Grande Egitto*, *Grande Pacifico* and *Grande Oceania*, all scheduled for delivery in 2026.  

Grimaldi Group SpA is the family-owned holding company of a shipping, port and logistics group operating more than 130 vessels.

China Merchants Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co Ltd operates within China Merchants Group’s marine equipment manufacturing business.

Topics:

China Merchants Heavy Industries

Grimaldi

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