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2026 August 12   10:26

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Iran’s new security chief says Oman shipping deal will not reopen Hormuz

Iran’s newly appointed security chief has said a prospective shipping-route agreement with Oman would not by itself reopen the Strait of Hormuz, keeping uncertainty over normal commercial passage through the waterway, according to Mohsen Rezaei’s official website.  

Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on 11 August that the strait would remain closed until Iran’s conditions were met. His comments came a day after President Masoud Pezeshkian formally appointed him to the post.  

He said any Iran-Oman agreement on a route for ships through Hormuz would be treated separately from the wider question of reopening the strait.  

Iran and Oman have been discussing a safe route for commercial shipping for about two months. By 5 August, the two sides had reached an understanding on the geographic coordinates of the proposed route and were finalising a joint statement. The arrangement would not, by itself, make the strait safe for passing ships.  On 8 August, Oman said negotiations over arrangements governing navigation in the strait were progressing in a “positive and constructive atmosphere” and urged parties to avoid actions that could undermine the talks.  

Commercial traffic through Hormuz fell to a one-week low on 11 August, with eight vessels tracked against a 10-day average of about 12. Before the disruption that began in late February, roughly 130 to 140 ships typically passed through the strait each day.  

The Joint Maritime Information Center continues to rate the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz as severe. Its 11 August assessment said commercial traffic remained depressed and warned of routing pressure, navigational interference and the risk of hostile action. Traffic is expected to remain reduced on both the northern route controlled by Iran and the southern Omani corridor.  

Rezaei, 71, commanded Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from 1981 to 1997. He later headed the secretariat of the Expediency Discernment Council for more than two decades and served as vice president for economic affairs from 2021 to 2023. 

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