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2026 August 12   11:10

accident

Buenaventura port remains open after 7.4-magnitude Colombia earthquake

Operations at the TCBuen container terminal in Colombia’s Buenaventura port complex remained suspended on Aug. 11 after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, with a possible restart on Aug. 12 subject to safety clearance, according to TCBuen.  

The earthquake struck at 7:34 a.m. local time on Aug. 10 near San José del Palmar in Chocó at a depth of 103 km. It was the largest-magnitude earthquake recorded in Colombia in the 21st century.

Colombia’s maritime authority DIMAR found no tsunami threat to the country’s Pacific coast.  Other parts of the Buenaventura port system continued operating or began a phased recovery. Sociedad Portuaria Regional de Buenaventura, or SPRBUN, was handling containerships and ro-ro vessels normally after engineering inspections and was gradually restoring other cargo services.  

Sociedad Puerto Industrial Aguadulce kept restrictions on terminal gates while containers were repositioned and secured after stacks shifted in parts of the yard. No container-stack collapses were recorded. COMPAS was progressively restoring operations at Aguadulce and Cascajal following safety checks.  

The disruption also affected Maersk’s schedules. *Luna Maersk* was unable to complete cargo operations at Buenaventura, while *Gudrun Maersk* was set to omit its planned call. Road closures and traffic restrictions on inland corridors were also expected to delay import and export cargo.  

TCBuen is a public-service container terminal operated by Sociedad Portuaria Terminal de Contenedores de Buenaventura S.A. and has been part of APM Terminals since 2016.

SPRBUN is Sociedad Portuaria Regional de Buenaventura S.A., the company operating its terminal in Buenaventura. 

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