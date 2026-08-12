Shah Deniz consortium awards Emerson automation contract for Caspian gas compression project

The bp-operated Shah Deniz consortium has awarded Emerson a contract to supply integrated control and safety systems for the $2.9bn Shah Deniz Compression project in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, according to bp. The value of the Emerson contract was not disclosed.

Emerson will supply process control, safety shutdown, fire and gas detection and power management systems for the remotely operated Shah Deniz Compression platform. The systems will support real-time monitoring and remote control of critical operations.

“The award of this contract marks an important milestone in the delivery of the SDC project,” bp project general manager Ilgar Mammadov said.

The overall project is around 30% complete, with about 2,700 people mobilised for engineering and fabrication work.

The electrically powered, normally unattended platform will be installed in about 85 metres of water, around 3 km from the existing Shah Deniz Bravo platform. It will have four 11 MW compressors and will compress gas from Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo before it is sent to the Sangachal terminal.

The project is designed to unlock low-pressure reserves as reservoir pressure declines and is expected to enable production and export of around 50bn cubic metres of additional gas and about 25m barrels of additional condensate.

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2029, with first compression gas expected from Shah Deniz Alpha in 2029 and Shah Deniz Bravo in 2030. bp holds 29.99% of Shah Deniz, alongside Lukoil with 19.99%, TPAO with 19%, Southern Gas Corridor with 16.02%, NICO with 10% and MVM with 5%.

bp is a UK-based integrated energy company. Emerson Electric Co. is a US industrial technology company focused on automation, software, measurement and control.

Lukoil is a Russian integrated energy company.

TPAO is Turkey’s national petroleum company. Southern Gas Corridor is an Azerbaijani energy company.

NICO is an Iranian energy investment company.

MVM is a Hungarian energy group.