  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shah Deniz consortium awards Emerson automation contract for Caspian gas compression project

2026 August 12   11:40

offshore

Shah Deniz consortium awards Emerson automation contract for Caspian gas compression project

The bp-operated Shah Deniz consortium has awarded Emerson a contract to supply integrated control and safety systems for the $2.9bn Shah Deniz Compression project in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, according to bp.  The value of the Emerson contract was not disclosed.  

Emerson will supply process control, safety shutdown, fire and gas detection and power management systems for the remotely operated Shah Deniz Compression platform. The systems will support real-time monitoring and remote control of critical operations.  

“The award of this contract marks an important milestone in the delivery of the SDC project,” bp project general manager Ilgar Mammadov said.  

The overall project is around 30% complete, with about 2,700 people mobilised for engineering and fabrication work.  

The electrically powered, normally unattended platform will be installed in about 85 metres of water, around 3 km from the existing Shah Deniz Bravo platform. It will have four 11 MW compressors and will compress gas from Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo before it is sent to the Sangachal terminal.  

The project is designed to unlock low-pressure reserves as reservoir pressure declines and is expected to enable production and export of around 50bn cubic metres of additional gas and about 25m barrels of additional condensate.

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2029, with first compression gas expected from Shah Deniz Alpha in 2029 and Shah Deniz Bravo in 2030.  bp holds 29.99% of Shah Deniz, alongside Lukoil with 19.99%, TPAO with 19%, Southern Gas Corridor with 16.02%, NICO with 10% and MVM with 5%.  

bp is a UK-based integrated energy company. Emerson Electric Co. is a US industrial technology company focused on automation, software, measurement and control.

Lukoil is a Russian integrated energy company.

TPAO is Turkey’s national petroleum company. Southern Gas Corridor is an Azerbaijani energy company.

NICO is an Iranian energy investment company.

MVM is a Hungarian energy group.

Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:51

Norwegian aquaculture vessel operator Frøy orders two Nantong Rainbow wellboats with four options

12:20

Tanker orders hit record 96.4m dwt by end-July

11:10

Buenaventura port remains open after 7.4-magnitude Colombia earthquake

10:34

China takes 81% of July shipbuilding orders as South Korea holds 16%

10:31

Grimaldi takes first 9,800-CEU ammonia-ready PCTC

10:26

Iran’s new security chief says Oman shipping deal will not reopen Hormuz

10:03

One dead, 172 evacuated after Jemla Ferry ro-ro fire in Indonesia

09:51

Four seafarers killed in Houthi missile attack on Tihamah in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

09:29

US Navy Hellfire strike disables Panama-flagged containership in Gulf of Oman

2026 August 11

18:06

SITC takes delivery of SITC Brave from Huanghai Shipbuilding

17:16

CSSC yards win up to eight ships from South Korean owners

16:35

China’s Shanwei races to finish first deepwater public port for BYD exports

16:33

Shipfinex lines up 35-ship, $500m pipeline for ADI Chain tokenisation

16:31

Israeli ports lift first-half cargo volumes 4.6% to 29.52m tonnes

16:30

Technip Energies lands FEED contract on $489m-$733m Malaysian LNG terminal

16:17

Star Bulk walks away from $470.5m deal for 16 Genco bulkers

16:14

MOL targets 111-ship LNG carrier fleet by March 2027

16:11

Lloyd’s Register launches ‘industry-first’ framework for 3D model class approval

15:44

SITC to take 60% control of Singamas’ Tianjin container depot

15:04

Panama-flagged Vela Nova believed hit by missile off Pakistan

14:32

India’s Aegis commissions 36,000-tonne ammonia terminal at Pipavav

14:16

ABB lands power and propulsion contract for Allseas heavy transport vessel

13:49

US Virgin Islands port authority pushes ahead with $22.4m St Croix terminal overhaul

12:50

US extends Jones Act waiver for 90 days but shifts foreign ships to voyage-by-voyage approvals

12:04

US sells seized Russian-flagged shadow fleet tankers for India scrap

11:56

IAA PortNews: Steregushchy-class corvette conducts anti-submarine warfare drills in the Baltic Sea

11:30

India expands e-visa network to 88 gateways with 38 seaports open to foreign holders

11:10

EU approval brings Beijing ship-sale convention into force on 15 December

10:43

South Korea’s Hanwha offers up to $1.2bn for Austal’s US shipbuilding business

10:23

Hormuz traffic collapses to just six vessels on Monday

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news