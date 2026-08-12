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2026 August 12   10:34

shipbuilding

China takes 81% of July shipbuilding orders as South Korea holds 16%

China captured 81% of global shipbuilding orders by compensated gross tonnage in July, while South Korea secured 16%, according to Clarksons Research.  

Global contracting reached 3.57m CGT across 137 vessels, down 56% from 8.03m CGT in June and 22% from 4.55m CGT in July 2025.  Chinese yards booked 2.90m CGT across 111 vessels, compared with 3.44m CGT a year earlier, a decline of 16%. China's market share nevertheless increased from 76% to 81%.  

South Korean shipbuilders secured 570,000 CGT across 21 vessels, up about 30% from 440,000 CGT in July 2025. Their share rose from 10% to 16%.  

Global orders in the first seven months of 2026 totalled 50.93m CGT, or 1,778 vessels, up 65% from 30.95m CGT and 1,296 vessels a year earlier.  China accounted for 38.02m CGT and 1,394 vessels, or 75% of the total, with orders up 107% year on year. South Korea booked 8.70m CGT across 218 vessels, giving it a 17% share and representing a 61% increase.  

The global shipbuilding orderbook stood at 211.75m CGT at the end of July, up 2.32m CGT from a month earlier. China held 140.22m CGT, or 66%, while South Korea accounted for 38.23m CGT, or 18%. China's backlog increased by 3.61m CGT during the month, while South Korea's fell by 480,000 CGT.  

The Clarksons Newbuilding Price Index edged up to 185.49 from 185.15 in June, leaving it 29% above its July 2021 level. Benchmark prices stood at $248.5m for LNG carriers, $130.5m for VLCCs and $259.5m for 22,000-24,000-TEU containerships. 

Clarksons Research is the data and analytics arm of maritime services group Clarksons. 

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