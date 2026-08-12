  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tanker orders hit record 96.4m dwt by end-July

2026 August 12   12:20

shipbuilding

Tanker orders hit record 96.4m dwt by end-July

Global tanker newbuilding orders reached a record 96.4m dwt by the end of July 2026, already surpassing previous full-year highs, according to IFCHOR GALBRAITHS.  The total has moved well beyond the previous annual records of 81.3m dwt set in 2006 and 75.8m dwt in 2015.  Ordering has been concentrated in the largest crude tanker classes, with 197 VLCCs and 103 Suezmaxes contracted, both record totals for their respective segments.  

The pace of contracting has slowed from the exceptionally strong levels seen earlier in the year, but the 2026 total is expected to finish above 100m dwt.  The surge has pushed the wider tanker orderbook to just over 31% of the currently trading fleet.  

The supply pipeline is building as the existing fleet continues to age. Just over 47.5% of trading tanker capacity is more than 15 years old, while just under 21% is over 20 years old.  Fleet removals remain limited, with only 2.16m dwt of tanker capacity leaving the fleet so far in 2026.  

Crude tanker contracting alone had reached 60m dwt across 234 vessels by July, highlighting the scale of newbuilding activity during the year.  

The ordering picture remains uneven across tanker segments. The LR1 orderbook stands at 13.6% of the trading fleet, compared with 17.6% for Handysize tankers and 12.4% for chemical tankers.  

IFCHOR GALBRAITHS is a Switzerland-headquartered international shipbroking and maritime advisory group with 26 offices. It was formed in 2022 through the merger of London tanker broker Galbraiths and Swiss dry broker IFCHOR, and provides chartering, sale and purchase, ship finance, research and advisory services across shipping and offshore markets.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:51

Norwegian aquaculture vessel operator Frøy orders two Nantong Rainbow wellboats with four options

11:40

Shah Deniz consortium awards Emerson automation contract for Caspian gas compression project

11:10

Buenaventura port remains open after 7.4-magnitude Colombia earthquake

10:34

China takes 81% of July shipbuilding orders as South Korea holds 16%

10:31

Grimaldi takes first 9,800-CEU ammonia-ready PCTC

10:26

Iran’s new security chief says Oman shipping deal will not reopen Hormuz

10:03

One dead, 172 evacuated after Jemla Ferry ro-ro fire in Indonesia

09:51

Four seafarers killed in Houthi missile attack on Tihamah in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

09:29

US Navy Hellfire strike disables Panama-flagged containership in Gulf of Oman

2026 August 11

18:06

SITC takes delivery of SITC Brave from Huanghai Shipbuilding

17:16

CSSC yards win up to eight ships from South Korean owners

16:35

China’s Shanwei races to finish first deepwater public port for BYD exports

16:33

Shipfinex lines up 35-ship, $500m pipeline for ADI Chain tokenisation

16:31

Israeli ports lift first-half cargo volumes 4.6% to 29.52m tonnes

16:30

Technip Energies lands FEED contract on $489m-$733m Malaysian LNG terminal

16:17

Star Bulk walks away from $470.5m deal for 16 Genco bulkers

16:14

MOL targets 111-ship LNG carrier fleet by March 2027

16:11

Lloyd’s Register launches ‘industry-first’ framework for 3D model class approval

15:44

SITC to take 60% control of Singamas’ Tianjin container depot

15:04

Panama-flagged Vela Nova believed hit by missile off Pakistan

14:32

India’s Aegis commissions 36,000-tonne ammonia terminal at Pipavav

14:16

ABB lands power and propulsion contract for Allseas heavy transport vessel

13:49

US Virgin Islands port authority pushes ahead with $22.4m St Croix terminal overhaul

12:50

US extends Jones Act waiver for 90 days but shifts foreign ships to voyage-by-voyage approvals

12:04

US sells seized Russian-flagged shadow fleet tankers for India scrap

11:56

IAA PortNews: Steregushchy-class corvette conducts anti-submarine warfare drills in the Baltic Sea

11:30

India expands e-visa network to 88 gateways with 38 seaports open to foreign holders

11:10

EU approval brings Beijing ship-sale convention into force on 15 December

10:43

South Korea’s Hanwha offers up to $1.2bn for Austal’s US shipbuilding business

10:23

Hormuz traffic collapses to just six vessels on Monday

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news