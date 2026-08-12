Tanker orders hit record 96.4m dwt by end-July

Global tanker newbuilding orders reached a record 96.4m dwt by the end of July 2026, already surpassing previous full-year highs, according to IFCHOR GALBRAITHS. The total has moved well beyond the previous annual records of 81.3m dwt set in 2006 and 75.8m dwt in 2015. Ordering has been concentrated in the largest crude tanker classes, with 197 VLCCs and 103 Suezmaxes contracted, both record totals for their respective segments.

The pace of contracting has slowed from the exceptionally strong levels seen earlier in the year, but the 2026 total is expected to finish above 100m dwt. The surge has pushed the wider tanker orderbook to just over 31% of the currently trading fleet.

The supply pipeline is building as the existing fleet continues to age. Just over 47.5% of trading tanker capacity is more than 15 years old, while just under 21% is over 20 years old. Fleet removals remain limited, with only 2.16m dwt of tanker capacity leaving the fleet so far in 2026.

Crude tanker contracting alone had reached 60m dwt across 234 vessels by July, highlighting the scale of newbuilding activity during the year.

The ordering picture remains uneven across tanker segments. The LR1 orderbook stands at 13.6% of the trading fleet, compared with 17.6% for Handysize tankers and 12.4% for chemical tankers.

IFCHOR GALBRAITHS is a Switzerland-headquartered international shipbroking and maritime advisory group with 26 offices. It was formed in 2022 through the merger of London tanker broker Galbraiths and Swiss dry broker IFCHOR, and provides chartering, sale and purchase, ship finance, research and advisory services across shipping and offshore markets.