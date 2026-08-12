Norwegian aquaculture vessel operator Frøy orders two Nantong Rainbow wellboats with four options

Norwegian aquaculture vessel operator Frøy has ordered two 4,500-cbm wellboats from China’s Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment and secured options for four more, according to Frøy.

The two firm newbuildings are scheduled for delivery in 2029, while the options could expand the programme to six vessels depending on market conditions and customer demand.

A separate six-vessel live-fish carrier programme matching the 4,500-cbm capacity and two-plus-four structure is valued at CNY 2.8bn ($415m) to CNY 3.3bn ($489m).

The contract is subject to conditions including receipt of the first payment, with subsequent instalments linked to construction milestones. Deliveries under the broader programme are due to begin in the 29th month after the contract becomes effective.

Frøy selected Nantong Rainbow after a 2025 international yard competition involving 17 shipbuilders and technical, financial and integrity reviews supported by external advisers. The vessels will use Frøy’s NextGen platform, designed around fish welfare, biosecurity, energy efficiency and operational flexibility. The design can be adapted to customer requirements, including the choice of delousing technology.

Frøy also has a 4,500-cbm NextGen wellboat under construction at Murueta Shipyard in northern Spain for delivery in 2027. Experience from that project is expected to feed into the vessels ordered in China.

Frøy AS is a Norwegian limited liability company headquartered at Sistranda on Frøya and provides vessel and aquaculture services. Its website lists more than 900 employees and 79 vessels.

Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment Co Ltd is a wholly owned shipbuilding subsidiary of Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries Co Ltd. Murueta Shipyard is a shipyard in northern Spain.