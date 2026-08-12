China’s Ningbo Zhoushan Port starts approvals work for Fodu phase two

China’s Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co Ltd has started regulatory preparations for the second phase of the Fodu container terminal in Zhejiang province through a proposed CNY 16.94m ($2.50m) procurement for pre-construction studies, according to a pre-tender notice issued by Zhejiang Seaport Fodu Container Terminal Co Ltd on 11 August.

The studies cover hydrological testing, marine environmental and ecological surveys, shoreline and water-area assessments, flood-risk evaluation, environmental modelling, bird and fisheries studies, physical modelling of the planned quay and seawall, land approvals and technical support during regulatory reviews.

The second phase is planned with five container berths capable of handling vessels of up to 200,000 tonnes. It would use 1,900 metres of shoreline and about 180 hectares of land, with designed annual capacity of 4.5m TEU.

The filing does not mark the start of physical construction. It covers preliminary studies and approval work and gives no construction start or completion date.

The first phase is under construction and comprises two 200,000-tonne-class container berths along 950 metres of shoreline, with designed annual capacity of 2.01m TEU.

A CNY 138m ($20.3m) navigation-capacity improvement project serving the first phase passed handover acceptance on 4 August. Dredging, underwater blasting and reef-removal work brought the affected area to a design bottom elevation of minus 19 metres, providing sufficient depth for 200,000-tonne-class container ships to berth and turn.

Zhejiang Seaport Fodu Container Terminal Co Ltd was incorporated in Zhoushan on 29 November 2023 as the dedicated Fodu project company. It is wholly owned by Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co Ltd.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co Ltd operates public terminals at Ningbo-Zhoushan, Wenzhou, Jiaxing and Taizhou, as well as the Yiwu inland port. Its activities include cargo handling and integrated logistics services.