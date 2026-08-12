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2026 August 12   13:41

Egypt’s Damietta port refloats drone-damaged FSRU Energos Winter under SMIT plan

Egypt’s Damietta Port Authority has refloated the Marshall Islands-flagged FSRU Energos Winter and towed it to an outer anchorage after a 14-hour operation under a technical salvage plan prepared by SMIT Salvage, according to Damietta Port Authority.  

Preparations followed a meeting with the vessel’s owner and other parties. Port chairman Rear Adm Tarek Adly Abdullah assigned operations vice-chairman Rear Adm Ahmed Hamdy Abdel Aziz to coordinate the work, while SMIT prepared the plan using inspections, engineering calculations and vessel data.  

Capt Yasser Abdel Latif Ahmed and senior port pilots boarded the FSRU in rough seas. The first attempt used the 70-tonne-bollard-pull Fahmy and the 60-tonne Hedaya, Saleh and Suleiman, while Energos Winter discharged ballast to reduce draft. Strong winds and the vessel’s roughly 5,000-square-metre exposed hull area prevented a full refloat.  

The 60-tonne Hamza and 50-tonne Abu Zeid were then added, taking combined nominal bollard pull to 360 tonnes. The six tugs pulled the FSRU astern perpendicular to the navigation channel while keeping its bow pointed north to avoid shallow water, freeing it from the bottom.  Energos Winter was then towed at about three knots for roughly five hours to an anchorage around 10 nautical miles from Damietta. It dropped anchor at about 20:00 and the operation ended at about 22:00.  

The vessel had been damaged in a July 29 drone strike at Damietta that also caused a fire aboard the nearby GasLog Salem. No deaths or injuries were recorded.

Energos Winter is owned by U.S.-based Energos Infrastructure and managed by Singapore-based Wilhelmsen Ship Management. The FSRU has LNG storage capacity of 138,250 cubic metres. Energos Infrastructure develops and operates floating LNG import, storage and regasification infrastructure and has a fleet of 13 LNG infrastructure vessels. 

Topics:

FSRU

accident

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