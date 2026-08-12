Syria's Tartous berth 4 enters commercial service

Tartous Port has put berth 4 into commercial operation after completing the transfer of the quay, related facilities and storage areas to Syrian management, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The berth handled its first vessel on 11 August, with docking, unloading and cargo operations starting immediately. Youssef Arnous, head of the Operations and Investment Department at Tartous Port, said the facility had entered operational service with the arrival of the first ship. Berth 4 can accommodate up to three large vessels simultaneously and handle ships carrying loads of up to 55,000 tonnes. Adjacent storage areas are intended to support cargo handling and reduce vessel waiting times.

The facility is located next to berth 5, which handles ro-ro vessels carrying cars and other vehicles. The commercial opening followed an agreement completed on 9 August covering the transfer of berth 4, its warehouses and associated facilities into Syrian civilian management.

The handover is separate from DP World’s 30-year concession to develop and operate Tartous Port. The UAE-based group signed the agreement in July 2025, committing $800m over the concession period to infrastructure, cargo-handling equipment, digital systems and capacity expansion, and formally began operations at the port in November 2025.

Two Konecranes MHC ESP.7B mobile harbour cranes arrived at Tartous on 11 August for DP World, completing the delivery of three new units after the first crane arrived in late June. Each crane has a lifting capacity of 125 tonnes.

DP World said in July that each crane was designed to handle about 2m tonnes of cargo annually and that all three units, once fully operational, were expected to increase the port’s overall cargo-handling capacity by about 40%. The equipment is intended for container, bulk and breakbulk cargo.

DP World is a UAE-incorporated global ports and logistics group with operations in more than 80 countries. Its activities span ports and terminals, marine services, logistics and supply-chain operations.

Konecranes is a Finland-based industrial lifting equipment and services company whose business includes port cranes, container-handling equipment and maintenance services.