PanStar buys 2,758-TEU HMM boxship for South Korea’s first Arctic trial

South Korean shipping group PanStar has bought the 2011-built, 2,758-TEU HMM Mombasa from HMM for South Korea’s first pilot container voyage via the Arctic route, according to PanStar.

The vessel has been renamed PanStar Acro. PanStar and HMM signed the sale-and-purchase agreement on 31 July, with payment and the acquisition completed on 6 August. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PanStar Acro is being prepared at Busan New Port for the Northern Sea Route voyage, including modifications required for polar navigation and certification by classification society Korean Register.

PanStar’s booking system lists the ship on voyage PAES 001W for departure from Busan New on 22 August. The schedule shows Felixstowe on 9 September, Rotterdam on 10 September and Gdansk on 16 September. Hamburg is listed for 12 September with one transshipment.

The voyage will test the safety and commercial viability of an Arctic container service and the potential for regular sailings between Northeast Asia and Europe.

PanStar Line Dot Com was the sole applicant for South Korea’s 2026 Northern Sea Route container pilot programme and was preliminarily selected in May. The programme required a containership capable of obtaining certification for polar operations during the August-September navigation window.

PanStar began participating in scheduled Korea-Japan container services on 1 July through the Korea Nearsea Freight Conference.

PanStar traces its origins to 1990 and operates maritime and logistics businesses linking Korea, Japan and China. PanStar Line Dot Com, established in 1999, is the group’s shipping affiliate.