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2026 August 12   15:11

offshore

BW-backed Cadeler buys German offshore foundations specialist Menck for $578m

Danish offshore wind installation contractor Cadeler has completed the acquisition of German marine foundations specialist Menck from UK-headquartered Acteon in a deal valuing the business at €501 million ($578 million), expanding Cadeler deeper into offshore foundation installation equipment and engineering.  

Signing and closing took place simultaneously on August 11 after all mandatory regulatory approvals had been obtained.

Cadeler financed the transaction with available liquidity and a €380 million acquisition facility provided by DNB Bank and Rabobank. The facility is expected to be refinanced with long-term funding and cash flow from operations.  

Cadeler said the acquisition will broaden its foundation transport and installation offering and reduce its reliance on subcontracted services. Menck will remain a standalone business and continue supplying customers across the offshore wind market, including installation contractors that compete with Cadeler.  

Menck specialises in equipment, technology and services for fixed-bottom offshore foundations. Its portfolio includes hydraulic impact hammers as well as noise-mitigation, drilling, grouting, lifting and handling systems.  

Menck plans to introduce a next-generation Wind Hammer in early 2027 for the installation of ultra-large offshore wind turbine foundations. The two companies already work together: Menck is supplying the 4,400-kJ impact hammer being used by Cadeler on Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 offshore wind project.  

The acquisition is expected to affect Cadeler’s revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2026. The company said it was reviewing the extent of the impact and would provide an updated outlook later.  

The Menck deal comes just one day after Cadeler committed another €805 million to fleet expansion, signing firm contracts with COSCO Shipping Offshore in Qidong, China, for two new T-class offshore wind installation vessels. The ships are scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031. 

Copenhagen-headquartered Cadeler is a pure-play offshore wind installation company and operates what it describes as the industry’s largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels. Its shares are listed in Oslo under the ticker CADLR and its American depositary shares trade in New York under CDLR.  Cadeler is affiliated with BW Group.

Singapore-incorporated BW Altor held 28.24% of Cadeler’s shares and voting rights following a March 2026 private placement and subsequent share purchases. BW Altor is ultimately controlled by Andreas Sohmen-Pao, who is chairman of both BW Group and Cadeler.  

Menck is headquartered in Kaltenkirchen, Germany, and also has facilities in Hamburg, Singapore, Cornwall in the UK and Cork in Ireland. The company has more than 150 years of engineering history and serves offshore wind and other marine infrastructure projects. It was sold by Acteon, the UK-headquartered offshore energy services group owned by Buckthorn Partners and One Equity Partners.

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