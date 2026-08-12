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2026 August 12   15:31

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QSL’s 200,000-TEU Quebec terminal clears federal assessment hurdle

Canada’s federal impact assessment agency has decided not to designate QSL International Ltd’s planned 200,000-TEU container terminal at the Port of Québec for a federal impact assessment, according to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC).  

Agency president Terence Hubbard issued the decision on August 10. “I, Terence Hubbard, President of IAAC, have decided not to designate the project pursuant to section 9 of the IAA,” he said.  

The project can now move to an environmental review led by the Québec Port Authority under section 82 of the Impact Assessment Act. The federal decision is not an authorisation to build: QSL must formally submit the project before the port’s Impact Assessment and Mitigation Process can begin.  

QSL plans to redevelop land it already leases in Beauport, using existing wharves without expanding into the St Lawrence River or carrying out construction in the water. Capacity would rise from about 40,000 TEU to a maximum of 200,000 TEU a year.  

Construction is expected to take 12 to 18 months and include earthworks, roads, drainage, utilities, electrical and IT systems, buildings and rail infrastructure developed with Canadian National Railway.

At full capacity, about 80% of containers would move by rail and 20% by truck. Existing cranes and gantry cranes would be used initially, with additional or replacement units possible later.  QSL envisages vessels already serving Montreal calling at Quebec to discharge part of their cargo before continuing upriver, with the project intended to improve vessel utilisation rather than increase ship numbers on the St Lawrence.  

The designation review followed an April 29 request from Table citoyenne Littoral Est, Accès St-Laurent Beauport, RDV Limoilou, the Association québécoise des médecins pour l’environnement and eight Québec City neighbourhood councils. Input was also sought from the Wendat Nation.  

The proposal is smaller than the earlier 700,000-TEU Laurentia project, which included a new deep-water wharf and was rejected by the Canadian government in 2021 over likely significant adverse environmental effects.  

In April, the Port of Québec was designated as a first port of arrival for international marine containers, allowing customs, inspection and border-service arrangements to move forward.  Québec Port Authority chief executive Olga Farman has put the project’s economic benefits at more than C$55m ($39.5m).  

QSL International Ltd, founded in Quebec City in 1978, is a North American port terminal and logistics operator with 2,000 employees across more than 60 terminals in Canada and the US, handling more than 26m tonnes of cargo annually.

Canadian National Railway Company is a Montreal-headquartered freight railway and transportation company with operations across Canada and into the US Midwest and Gulf Coast.

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