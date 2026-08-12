Bangladesh to launch first nationwide vessel census on 20 August

Bangladesh will begin its first nationwide vessel census on 20 August, with the 10-day exercise running through 29 August to establish the size, type, use and ownership of sea-going, coastal and inland vessels, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The Vessel Census 2026 is being carried out under a Ministry of Shipping initiative with support from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). State Minister for Shipping Md Razib Ahsan confirmed the timetable on 11 August at the opening of a three-day training programme for census coordinators at divisional, district and upazila levels at BBS headquarters in Dhaka.

The main enumeration follows a nationwide listing and mapping operation conducted from 4 to 17 May. The project covers registered and unregistered motorised vessels operating in Bangladesh’s sea-going, coastal and inland waters and is intended to create a National Ships and Mechanised Boat Database.

The project period runs from January 2025 to 2028, with a cost of about Tk430m ($3.48m). Bangladesh had 22,300 registered inland vessels at the end of 2025.

BBS is Bangladesh’s national statistical organisation under the Statistics and Informatics Division of the Ministry of Planning. The Department of Shipping is the country’s maritime administration under the Ministry of Shipping.