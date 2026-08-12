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2026 August 12   14:21

President Vladimir Putin promises retaliation against any EU moves to seize merchant ships with Russian cargo

The President called the decisions of the EU on the possibility of seizing Russian ships piracy and robbery

Photo credit: the Kremlin website

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his visit to the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet exercises, promised a mirror response to any attempts to seize Russian ships, according to a video clip of the President's speech published by RIA Kremlin Pool.

"Of course, ⁠this ​is nothing short of piracy and banditry. And if this ​is actually ⁠put into practice, we will be forced to respond in kind," TASS quoted President Putin as saying. 

President Putin added that any Russian retaliatory action against ships belonging to European countries "will happen wherever we ⁠deem it necessary and appropriate, including in the area of ​​​​responsibility of the Pacific Fleet.”

The European Union has approved a new mechanism allowing the sale of crude oil and other cargo seized from ships of the so-called “shadow fleet” of Russia, while there is no concept of a shadow fleet in international maritime law. 

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Transport has stated that the world is at a legal crisis in terms of understanding international maritime law.

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