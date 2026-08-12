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2026 August 12   16:04

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Gulf disruption cuts Far East-India/Middle East/Red Sea capacity by more than 14%

Container shipping capacity deployed between the Far East and the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Red Sea fell by more than 14% year on year by late July as security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region drove carriers to withdraw or redeploy tonnage, according to Alphaliner.  

The shipping intelligence provider put the reduction at around 312,000 TEU, leaving deployed capacity on the trade at just under 1.9m TEU.  South Korea’s HMM recorded the biggest individual decline, cutting roughly 115,000 TEU from the corridor, while Singapore-based SeaLead withdrew about 66,000 TEU.  

HMM’s retrenchment followed operational restrictions introduced earlier this year. In March, the carrier stopped accepting new bookings for shipments to or from Arabian Gulf, Red Sea and Horn of Africa ports and said cargo already under its control could be diverted to alternative safe ports.  

SeaLead’s reduction also reflects company-specific pressures beyond the Gulf disruption. The Singapore carrier filed for liquidation on 3 August after a sharp contraction of its wider liner network. The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control had on 14 July designated Sea Lead Shipping Pte Ltd and subsidiaries in Dubai, the Marshall Islands and India in connection with the shipping network of Mohammad Hossein ShAMKhani.  

Alphaliner said smaller operators were responsible for much of the overall capacity contraction. Carriers with less than a 1% share of the trade that withdrew or stopped deploying tonnage accounted for almost 90% of the decline.  The picture among the 18 largest operators was markedly different. Their combined capacity changed relatively little despite large shifts at individual lines.  CMA CGM posted the biggest increase, adding almost 70,000 TEU, or close to 40%, compared with July 2025. 

COSCO SHIPPING Group, including OOCL, recorded the largest reduction among the top 18 carriers, cutting around 60,000 TEU.  

MSC remained the biggest operator on the trade and increased deployed capacity by 3%, according to Alphaliner, even as it reduced the number of ships assigned to the corridor to 18 from 25. The figures point to a shift towards larger vessels within its deployment.  

The ranking has changed considerably over the past year. Alphaliner’s August 2025 review had COSCO SHIPPING and OOCL leading the trade with about 250,000 TEU, equivalent to 12.7% of deployed capacity at the time, followed by MSC with 8.8% and CMA CGM with 8.5%.  Operational pressures remain visible in carrier pricing.

CMA CGM introduced a new emergency fuel surcharge from 1 August after renewed disruption around the Strait of Hormuz and followed it with additional dangerous-goods surcharges affecting several Middle East and Red Sea trades.  

The latest capacity figures underline how the impact has fallen disproportionately on smaller operators, while the largest global carriers have largely maintained their aggregate presence by shifting vessels and capacity between individual services. 

Alphaliner is AXSMarine’s container shipping intelligence service, providing fleet, vessel, service and trade data for the liner sector. Its subscription products include a weekly newsletter covering trade supply and demand, carrier financial results, charter markets, vessel deliveries, service changes and ports, alongside monthly fleet and capacity analysis.

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