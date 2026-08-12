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2026 August 12   16:29

shipbuilding

MOL closes CNOOC six-ship LNG series with final 174,000-cbm carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has completed its six-vessel LNG carrier programme for CNOOC with delivery of the final 174,000-cbm newbuilding *Greenergy Cloud* on 1 July, following its naming ceremony on 17 June, according to MOL.  

The handover closes a programme launched with the signing of the shipbuilding contract in January 2022.  Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding built the six vessels, which are jointly owned by MOL, CNOOC and COSCO SHIPPING LNG Investment (Shanghai). They are intended to carry LNG procured by CNOOC from international suppliers, primarily to China.  

The 299-metre *Greenergy Cloud* can carry 174,000 cubic metres of LNG and is fitted with a dual-fuel main engine using intelligent controlled exhaust gas recirculation, or iCER, technology and an NO96 Super+ membrane cargo containment system.  The vessel was completed about three months ahead of its contractual schedule.  

The series comprises *Greenergy Ocean*, *Greenergy Pearl*, *Greenergy Star*, *Greenergy Moon*, *Greenergy Wind* and *Greenergy Cloud*. The first vessel, *Greenergy Ocean*, entered the programme in 2024.

Tokyo-based MOL is a Japanese shipping and logistics group with an operating fleet of 930 vessels and 11,567 group employees as of 31 March 2026.  

CNOOC is a Chinese state-owned energy group. CNOOC Gas & Power Singapore Trading & Marketing, which signed the long-term charter agreement covering the six newbuildings, is a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC.  

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipbuilder, while COSCO SHIPPING LNG Investment (Shanghai) is a Shanghai-based entity involved in LNG shipping investment.

Topics:

MOL

Hudong Zhonghua

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