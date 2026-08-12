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2026 August 12   16:32

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APM Terminals is represented at nine of the world’s top 20 most efficient container ports in the 2025

Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), produced annually by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, covers more than 400 container ports and measures efficiency primarily through vessel time in port.

APM Terminals’ network features Salalah in Oman at #3, Tanger Med in Morocco at #6, Cai Mep in Vietnam at #11, Algeciras in Spain at #12, Hai Phong in Vietnam at #13, Xiamen in China at #14, Port Said in Egypt at #15, Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia at #18 and Khalifa Bin Salman Port in Bahrain at #19.

Salalah leads the Middle East, North Africa and Arabian Gulf region, Tanger Med ranks first in the Mediterranean, Cai Mep leads Southeast Asia and Algeciras is the top-ranked port in Europe and Central Asia. Khalifa Bin Salman Port ranks second globally for efficiency improvement since 2020.  Aarhus was also ranked the most efficient container port in Northern Europe, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, or Nhava Sheva, led India, while Savona-Vado ranked first in Italy.

APM Terminals operates as an independent business unit within A.P. Moller-Maersk and develops and operates ports and container terminals. It was established as an independent division within the group in 2001.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global Inc. providing data, software, technology platforms and related information services.

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