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2026 August 12   18:06

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ADNOC Gas awards $8.2bn EPC contracts to Wison and Tecnimont

ADNOC Gas has taken final investment decisions on the second and third phases of its Rich Gas Development project and awarded $8.2bn of EPC contracts to Chinese contractor Wison Engineering and Italy’s Tecnimont, taking total investment in the programme to $13.2bn, according to ADNOC Gas.  

Wison Engineering secured a $3.9bn engineering, procurement and construction contract for Phase 2, covering a new natural gas processing train at ADNOC Gas’s Habshan facility.  

Tecnimont, part of MAIRE’s Integrated E&C Solutions business, won the $4.3bn Phase 3 package to expand natural gas liquids facilities at Ruwais with a fifth NGL fractionation unit.  

Its scope also includes treatment and sweetening systems, a regeneration gas treatment unit, propane refrigeration, ancillary systems and storage facilities.  

The Ruwais plant is scheduled for completion in 2030 and will have capacity of 23,000 tonnes per day, or about 8m tonnes per year. The $4.3bn contract had already been included in MAIRE’s first-half 2026 backlog.  

The awards follow the $5bn first phase of the Rich Gas Development programme approved in June 2025, covering expansion and efficiency work at Asab, Buhasa, Habshan and the offshore Das Island liquefaction facility.  

ADNOC Gas has raised its targeted EBITDA growth to 60% by 2030 compared with 2023, from a previous target of more than 40% growth over 2023-2029. It expects to invest about $28bn between 2026 and 2030 and targets about 45% volume growth by 2030 from 2023 levels.  

The programme is sized to handle associated gas volumes consistent with oil production of 5m barrels per day. The upgraded EBITDA target assumes a Brent crude price of about $70 per barrel.  

“This is a defining moment for ADNOC Gas,” chief executive Fatema Al Nuaimi said.  ADNOC Gas is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company with access to about 10bn standard cubic feet per day of gas-processing capacity and 29m tonnes per year of liquids capacity. It supplies around 60% of the UAE’s gas requirements and sells natural gas and related products to customers in more than 20 countries.  

Wison Engineering, established in 1997, provides EPC services for oil and gas processing, petrochemicals and other energy and chemical projects. It has an Abu Dhabi subsidiary and office.  

Tecnimont is an engineering and project-execution company within Italian engineering group MAIRE’s Integrated E&C Solutions business. MAIRE operates through businesses focused on engineering, construction and technology services for the energy and chemical industries.

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