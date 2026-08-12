Leonhardt & Blumberg fits first of four newbuilds with VentoFoils

German shipowner Leonhardt & Blumberg has fitted its 5,900-dwt multipurpose vessel Hansa Drejoe with Econowind VentoFoils, making it the first of four newbuilds in the series to receive wind-assisted propulsion, according to Econowind.

The installation was completed at Royal Niestern Sander in early August, while sister vessel Hansa Christiansoe is now at the yard for the same work.

Econowind calculates the VentoFoils will provide around 10% additional thrust based on the vessels’ actual trading routes throughout the year, reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions accordingly.

The four vessels were designed by Groot Ship Design. Two were delivered in the first half of 2025 and the remaining two are under construction in China. The GROOT XL-type ships were designed from the outset for wind-assisted propulsion, with the two newbuilds in China due to reach Europe in the first half of 2027 for final outfitting and commissioning.

Hansa Drejoe was delivered on May 14, 2025 as Leonhardt & Blumberg’s second multipurpose vessel.

VentoFoils are compact autonomous wing systems that can be tilted in seconds and use boundary-layer suction to generate additional thrust and improve aerodynamic efficiency. They have been deployed on general cargo ships, tankers, heavy-lift vessels and multipurpose ships.

Leonhardt & Blumberg was founded in Hamburg in 1903 by Adolf Leonhardt and Arthur Blumberg. The company is involved in shipbuilding, financing, technical ship management and crewing, and operates 21 handysize containerships, five product tankers and two multipurpose vessels. Its containership fleet ranges from 1,000 to 3,600 TEU, while its product tankers are in the 50,000-dwt segment.

Econowind is a Netherlands-based developer of wind-assisted propulsion technology for commercial vessels.

Royal Niestern Sander is a Dutch shipyard, while Groot Ship Design is a Netherlands-based ship design and engineering company.