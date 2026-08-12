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2026 August 12   16:46

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IEA cuts 2026 oil demand outlook as Hormuz disruption bites

The International Energy Agency has sharply lowered its 2026 global oil demand outlook as disruption to flows through the Strait of Hormuz and high fuel prices weigh on consumption, according to the International Energy Agency.  

World oil demand is now expected to fall by 1.56mn barrels per day this year to 103.29mn b/d, a contraction around 510,000 b/d larger than projected in the previous monthly Oil Market Report.  

Demand fell by 4.9mn b/d year on year in the second quarter. The decline is expected to narrow to 2.8mn b/d in the third quarter before demand returns to growth of around 580,000 b/d in the final three months of 2026.  

The forecast for demand in the second half has been cut by roughly 550,000 b/d from the July report. Global demand is expected to rise by 2.4mn b/d in 2027 to 105.7mn b/d if oil flows gradually recover.  

Global oil production increased by 2.4mn b/d in July to 101.5mn b/d but remained 6.3mn b/d below year-earlier levels. Supply is forecast to fall by an average 4.3mn b/d in 2026 to about 102mn b/d before rebounding by 8.3mn b/d to 110.3mn b/d next year.  

The global oil market deficit is estimated at 1.8mn b/d in the third quarter, more than double the roughly 800,000 b/d projected in the July report.  

Observed global oil stocks fell by 69mn barrels in July to just below 7.9bn barrels at the end of the month, the lowest level since April 2025. Inventories declined by a cumulative 410mn barrels between the end of February and the end of July.  

A recovery in supply could return the market to surplus towards the end of 2026 and produce a substantially larger surplus in 2027, allowing strategic and commercial inventories to rebuild.  

The International Energy Agency was established in 1974 following the 1973-74 oil crisis. Based in Paris and hosted at the OECD, it provides energy data, market analysis and policy recommendations. Its monthly Oil Market Report has been published since 1983.

Topics:

Hormuz

oil and gas sector

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