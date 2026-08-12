Grounded MSC Silvana VIII sinks deeper after refloating fails

The 8,401-TEU, Cyprus-flagged containership MSC Silvana VIII has sunk deeper off Zhoushan in eastern China after repeated refloating attempts failed, with its stern, engine room and several cargo holds flooded and around 3,000 tonnes of fuel removed, according to Kuehne+Nagel.

The 332-metre vessel arrived in the Zhoushan ship-repair area on 22 June after leaving Gwangyang, South Korea, on 21 June. Its position changed sharply on 11 and 12 July as Typhoon Bavi affected Zhejiang province, and the vessel appears to have touched bottom twice, first off Daishan and then near another marked outcropping.

A refloating attempt between about 0200 and 0400 on 4 August failed. MSC Silvana VIII began sinking more noticeably on the evening of 6 August, leaving much of its midships and aft section below water while the bow remained raised above the surface.

Heavy fuel oil, light fuel, lubricants and oily water were pumped from the vessel, leaving only small residual quantities in its tanks. Satellite imagery from 7 August appeared to show an oil slick extending several miles south of the ship, although no official assessment has confirmed the extent of any release. Typhoon Dolphin further complicated recovery work after the vessel became heavily submerged.

MSC Silvana VIII, IMO 9309459, was built in 2006 and is listed at 94,489 gross tonnes. Proviso Corp. is the registered owner, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is the beneficial owner and operator, and MSC Shipmanagement Ltd is the DOC company and technical manager.