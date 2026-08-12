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2026 August 12   17:06

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ABL and BMB join forces on Baltic marine assurance

Marine consultancy ABL has signed a memorandum of understanding with Poland-headquartered Baltic Maritime Broker (BMB) to jointly provide marine assurance and surveying services for vessel operations in the Baltic Sea, according to ABL.  

The agreement will see ABL’s Polish operation work with BMB on vessel assurance and marine risk services for shipowners, operators and offshore project stakeholders, with a focus on identifying and mitigating operational risks before vessel mobilisation.  

The partnership will include marine assurance work such as International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) surveys and inspections.  ABL said demand for vessel assurance and marine risk services in the Baltic is increasing alongside investment in offshore wind, marine infrastructure and other offshore energy developments.  

ABL’s presence in Poland and neighbouring Germany will allow it to deploy local specialists while drawing on its broader marine assurance expertise. BMB will contribute its offshore-vessel brokerage experience in the Polish and wider Baltic markets.  

ABL’s Gdańsk-based Polish team is already involved in the Baltica 2 and BC-Wind offshore wind projects, as well as offshore oil and gas work. The partnership with BMB is intended to support vessel operations throughout the offshore project lifecycle.  

ABL is part of Aqualis ASA and operates as a marine and energy consultancy within the group.  

Baltic Maritime Broker is a Gdynia-based company providing brokerage, consulting, agency and representation services for the offshore sector, with activities covering the Baltic, North and Norwegian seas.  

Aqualis ASA is the parent group of ABL and operates a portfolio of specialist consultancy businesses serving the energy and marine sectors.

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