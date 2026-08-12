Maersk offers deposit-free container release in Kenya

Maersk has teamed up with Viaservice-Ke to let eligible customers in Kenya secure container release without putting up traditional refundable cash deposits, according to Maersk.

The agreement, announced in Nairobi on 12 August, gives Maersk customers access to the Viaservice Container Solution (VCS), a digital trade-finance platform covering container-related charges and logistics transactions.

Viaservice advances payments for demurrage, damage and total loss on behalf of customers, with reimbursement due afterwards. The model is designed to prevent working capital from being locked up for weeks or months while businesses wait for container deposits to be refunded after empty equipment is returned.

Tito Okuku, Maersk’s area managing director for eastern Africa, said customers need solutions that “support working capital management, reduce transaction bottlenecks, and facilitate seamless movement of goods”.

The Kenya launch extends a Maersk-Viaservice partnership already established in Tanzania. Viatrans SA managing director Morgan Lépinoy said the system could support container flows through the Port of Mombasa and trade corridors serving landlocked East African markets.

VCS has unlocked more than $60m of working capital across East Africa since launch. The total exceeded $6m in Tanzania and $1.5m in Kenya in 2025, rising to more than $15m and $5m respectively in the first half of 2026.

Viaservice and Maersk also plan customer education and stakeholder engagement to increase use of the platform.

Viaservice-Ke operates within the Viatrans group. Viaservice Limited provides digital and financial solutions for trade and logistics.

Geneva-based Viatrans SA was established in 1987 as a holding company and is fully owned by the Foundation of the international road transport.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is an integrated container logistics company operating in 130 countries, with more than 100,000 employees and more than 700 container vessels deployed.