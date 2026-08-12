Canadian Coast Guard to put its newest search-and-rescue lifeboat Mira Bay into service

The Canadian Coast Guard will put its newest search-and-rescue lifeboat, CCGS Mira Bay, into service at a dedication ceremony in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on 13 August, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Mike Kelloway, MP for Sydney–Glace Bay and parliamentary secretary to the minister of transport, will formally welcome the vessel alongside Gary Ivany, assistant commissioner for the Canadian Coast Guard’s Atlantic Region, and members of the local community.

The Canadian Coast Guard is a civilian special operating agency within Canada’s Department of National Defence and operates the federal government’s civilian fleet. It provides maritime services including search and rescue, icebreaking, marine communications and traffic services, and environmental response.

The Department of National Defence is the Canadian federal department responsible for supporting the Canadian Armed Forces and administering Canada’s defence portfolio.

The Canadian Coast Guard transferred to the department on 2 September 2025 while remaining a civilian special operating agency.