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2026 August 13   08:30

accident

Oil from sanctioned Caroline Bezengi reaches Oman mainland

Oil leaking from the sanctioned crude tanker Caroline Bezengi has reached mainland Oman and contaminated beaches around Ras Madrakah, with as much as 40 km of coastline potentially affected, according to the Environment Authority of Oman.  

Oil could also reach the southern beaches of Masirah Island, potentially affecting another stretch of 10 km to 20 km.  

The 2001-built, 159,168-dwt Suezmax, IMO 9224439, grounded off Oman on June 30 while carrying about 130,000 tonnes, or roughly 800,000 barrels, of crude oil loaded in Russia and bound for Asia.  

The tanker had encountered difficulties off Yemen on June 8 after an apparent blast on board. The cause has not been established.  

Satellite monitoring on August 10 detected oil pollution across about 390 square km, extending northeast from the Al Hallaniyat Islands towards the mainland and coming within about 7 km of the coast. A later satellite assessment on August 12 put the affected area at more than 2,000 square km.

The estimates are not directly comparable because slicks disperse and move with winds, currents and sea conditions, while satellite observations can capture different concentrations of oil.  Specialist teams are using satellite imagery, field surveys, technical monitoring and numerical models to track the slick, locate leakage points, secure the tanker and prepare for the safe transfer of its remaining cargo. Seasonal monsoon conditions have restricted access to the casualty and delayed salvage work.  

The spill threatens the marine reserve around the Al Hallaniyat Islands, including habitats used by Arabian Sea humpback whales and Socotra cormorants.  

The International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds will not cover clean-up costs because the incident is being treated as an “act of war”. The tanker also lacks cover from a recognised Western insurer.  

Caroline Bezengi is under UK and EU sanctions. The UK designation was imposed in February 2026 over the vessel’s involvement in carrying Russian oil to third countries. The ship had been listed under the Cameroon flag and was among vessels removed from Cameroon’s registry in June.  Rentoor Shipmanagement Ltd is listed as the registered owner of Caroline Bezengi, while Villar Shipmanagement Ltd is listed as its vessel manager. Both companies appear to be based in China.

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