Wan Hai commits up to $980m to eight dual-fuel-ready boxships

Taiwanese container carrier Wan Hai Lines has committed $928m to $980m to eight dual-fuel-ready containerships at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, according to Wan Hai Lines’ stock exchange disclosures dated 12 August 2026.

The package comprises seven ships of about 11,000 TEU and one of about 9,200 TEU, with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading named as counterparties. Six 11,000-TEU vessels account for $708m to $744m, or $118m to $124m each. The ships are specified as methanol dual-fuel ready and LNG dual-fuel ready.

A separate disclosure covers one 9,200-TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready ship priced at $102m to $112m and one 11,000-TEU vessel prepared for both methanol and LNG dual-fuel systems at $118m to $124m.

That filing amends a 10 March announcement covering two 9,200-TEU methanol-ready ships worth a combined $204m to $224m. The revised order now comprises one 9,200-TEU vessel and one 11,000-TEU ship. Prices in both August disclosures include equipment upgrades.

Wan Hai’s board approved the transactions for the group’s long-term development and operational needs, with payments to be made under the contracts. The ships are scheduled for delivery in 2029. The contracts take Wan Hai’s newbuilding backlog to 50 containerships with combined capacity of nearly 500,000 TEU. Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding delivered the 7,000-TEU Wan Hai 711 in January 2026, the first of a two-ship series and the first shipbuilding cooperation between the companies.

Wan Hai Lines was established in Taiwan in 1965 and is headquartered in Taipei. Its activities include international marine transportation and related shipping services.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipbuilding company.