Hormuz transits fall as Gulf oil exports drop 2.1m bpd

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely constrained as Gulf oil exports, including volumes moved through bypass routes, fell by 2.1m barrels per day in July to 15m bpd, according to the International Energy Agency.

Regional loadings had reached 20m bpd at the start of July before dropping to around 12m bpd later in the month. Gulf oil production rose by 2.5m bpd to 23.9m bpd, but remained 8.3m bpd below pre-disruption levels.

Cargo-vessel transits through Hormuz fell to 78 between 3 August and 9 August from 95 a week earlier. Vessels without Iranian links accounted for 45 transits, down from 63.

Eight vessels crossed Hormuz on Tuesday, the lowest daily total in a week and below the 10-day average of about 12. Seven vessels entering the Gulf used the Iranian route.

Global oil supply is expected to fall by 4.3m bpd in 2026 to around 102m bpd, with a projected third-quarter supply deficit of 1.8m bpd.

Brent futures fell 0.47% to $88.56 per barrel by 0405 GMT in Asian trading on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate declined 0.66% to $82.72.

Saudi Arabia has redirected crude through its East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea, while other Gulf producers have fewer alternatives. There are no alternative export routes for the LNG volumes that normally move through Hormuz.