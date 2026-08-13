  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hormuz transits fall as Gulf oil exports drop 2.1m bpd

2026 August 13   09:27

shipping

Hormuz transits fall as Gulf oil exports drop 2.1m bpd

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely constrained as Gulf oil exports, including volumes moved through bypass routes, fell by 2.1m barrels per day in July to 15m bpd, according to the International Energy Agency.  

Regional loadings had reached 20m bpd at the start of July before dropping to around 12m bpd later in the month. Gulf oil production rose by 2.5m bpd to 23.9m bpd, but remained 8.3m bpd below pre-disruption levels.  

Cargo-vessel transits through Hormuz fell to 78 between 3 August and 9 August from 95 a week earlier. Vessels without Iranian links accounted for 45 transits, down from 63.  

Eight vessels crossed Hormuz on Tuesday, the lowest daily total in a week and below the 10-day average of about 12. Seven vessels entering the Gulf used the Iranian route.  

Global oil supply is expected to fall by 4.3m bpd in 2026 to around 102m bpd, with a projected third-quarter supply deficit of 1.8m bpd.  

Brent futures fell 0.47% to $88.56 per barrel by 0405 GMT in Asian trading on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate declined 0.66% to $82.72.  

Saudi Arabia has redirected crude through its East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea, while other Gulf producers have fewer alternatives. There are no alternative export routes for the LNG volumes that normally move through Hormuz.

Topics:

Hormuz

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:30

Iran’s Kamal & Adel targets first boxship with $31.5m China project

10:00

Denmark tests military escorts for ships in Baltic

09:02

Wan Hai commits up to $980m to eight dual-fuel-ready boxships

08:30

Oil from sanctioned Caroline Bezengi reaches Oman mainland

2026 August 12

18:06

ADNOC Gas awards $8.2bn EPC contracts to Wison and Tecnimont

17:06

ABL and BMB join forces on Baltic marine assurance

16:53

Canadian Coast Guard to put its newest search-and-rescue lifeboat Mira Bay into service

16:51

Maersk offers deposit-free container release in Kenya

16:47

Grounded MSC Silvana VIII sinks deeper after refloating fails

16:46

IEA cuts 2026 oil demand outlook as Hormuz disruption bites

16:44

Leonhardt & Blumberg fits first of four newbuilds with VentoFoils

16:32

APM Terminals is represented at nine of the world’s top 20 most efficient container ports in the 2025

16:29

MOL closes CNOOC six-ship LNG series with final 174,000-cbm carrier

16:21

Bangladesh to launch first nationwide vessel census on 20 August

16:04

Gulf disruption cuts Far East-India/Middle East/Red Sea capacity by more than 14%

15:31

QSL’s 200,000-TEU Quebec terminal clears federal assessment hurdle

15:11

BW-backed Cadeler buys German offshore foundations specialist Menck for $578m

14:51

PanStar buys 2,758-TEU HMM boxship for South Korea’s first Arctic trial

14:21

Syria's Tartous berth 4 enters commercial service

14:21

President Vladimir Putin promises retaliation against any EU moves to seize merchant ships with Russian cargo

13:41

Egypt’s Damietta port refloats drone-damaged FSRU Energos Winter under SMIT plan

13:11

China’s Ningbo Zhoushan Port starts approvals work for Fodu phase two

12:51

Norwegian aquaculture vessel operator Frøy orders two Nantong Rainbow wellboats with four options

12:20

Tanker orders hit record 96.4m dwt by end-July

11:40

Shah Deniz consortium awards Emerson automation contract for Caspian gas compression project

11:10

Buenaventura port remains open after 7.4-magnitude Colombia earthquake

10:34

China takes 81% of July shipbuilding orders as South Korea holds 16%

10:31

Grimaldi takes first 9,800-CEU ammonia-ready PCTC

10:26

Iran’s new security chief says Oman shipping deal will not reopen Hormuz

10:03

One dead, 172 evacuated after Jemla Ferry ro-ro fire in Indonesia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news