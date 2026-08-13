Denmark tests military escorts for ships in Baltic

Denmark has tested multinational military protection for ships crossing the Baltic Sea, using DFDS-linked ro-ro Ark Germania to carry heavy military equipment during the Baltic Express exercise from 7 to 12 August, according to the Joint Expeditionary Force.

The Danish-flagged vessel sailed to Latvia under escort from Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare, with Swedish Navy corvette Nyköping and a British P-8 maritime patrol aircraft providing additional protection.

Denmark, Latvia, Sweden and the UK contributed assets to the operation, which also involved port-protection and space capabilities. Ark Germania discharged its cargo in Riga for onward transport to Danish deployment locations in Latvia.

“This maritime escort demonstrates not only the strength of the JEF coalition,” said Danish Commander Senior Grade Ole Frandsen, commanding officer of HDMS Esbern Snare.

The exercise tested procedures for protecting military movements through the Baltic region. More than 800 Danish soldiers and hundreds of military vehicles reached Camp Valdemar in Latvia as part of the wider deployment. The battalion is commanded by Danish Lieutenant Colonel Karina Wøbbe and is due to remain in Latvia until January 2027. Wøbbe is the first woman to command a Danish combat battalion on an international mission.

Denmark has made five battalion deployments to Latvia since 2022. The main body of troops travelled separately aboard an A330 MRTT transport and tanker aircraft, escorted by Danish, Swedish and Turkish fighter aircraft. Baltic Express forms part of Lion Protector 26, which is scheduled to run from August through October across the Baltic Sea, North Atlantic and Arctic.

Later phases cover maritime security, critical-infrastructure protection in Iceland and deployment of the JEF operational headquarters to the High North.

Copenhagen-headquartered DFDS is a ferry and logistics group involved in Danish and German military sealift through the ARK project. An agreement effective from 2026 makes eight DFDS freight ferries available at short notice for military equipment, exercises, operations and other missions for up to six years. DFDS reported 2025 revenue of DKK 30.95bn ($4.77bn).