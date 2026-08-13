Iran’s Kamal & Adel targets first boxship with $31.5m China project

Iranian shipowner Kamal & Adel is moving towards its first containership with a 1,710-TEU feeder project at China’s Chizhou Tianyu Shipbuilding, according to the official Chizhou Media Center account.

The Tehran-based owner and the Chinese yard have signed an agreement of intent, with preliminary work on the newbuilding under way. The project is valued at more than CNY 200m ($29.5m), while the vessel price has been estimated at about $31.5m. Delivery is scheduled for 2028.

The agreement remains short of confirmation of an unconditional shipbuilding contract. An earlier preliminary entry listed the vessel at 1,719 TEU with delivery in 2029, while the later project details give 1,710 TEU and a 2028 handover.

The deal would take Kamal & Adel into containership ownership after a historical focus on tugs and harbour craft.

Chizhou Tianyu has secured close to 20 vessels from more than 10 domestic and overseas owners in 2026, with the combined value at about CNY 1.5bn ($221.3m). Its other business this year includes an offshore support vessel export contract, tanker work involving Singapore interests and a 25,000-dwt deck transport vessel contract worth about CNY 198m ($29.2m).

Kamal & Adel Sea Cargo is an Iranian shipowner and vessel operator headquartered in Tehran whose previous vessel activity has centred on tugs and harbour craft.

Chizhou Tianyu Shipbuilding was established in 2010 and operates at the Guichi Shipbuilding Industrial Base in China’s Anhui province. Its shipbuilding portfolio includes offshore vessels, heavy deck carriers, containerships and inland cargo vessels.