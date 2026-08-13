  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Iran’s Kamal & Adel targets first boxship with $31.5m China project

2026 August 13   10:30

shipbuilding

Iran’s Kamal & Adel targets first boxship with $31.5m China project

Iranian shipowner Kamal & Adel is moving towards its first containership with a 1,710-TEU feeder project at China’s Chizhou Tianyu Shipbuilding, according to the official Chizhou Media Center account.  

The Tehran-based owner and the Chinese yard have signed an agreement of intent, with preliminary work on the newbuilding under way.  The project is valued at more than CNY 200m ($29.5m), while the vessel price has been estimated at about $31.5m. Delivery is scheduled for 2028.  

The agreement remains short of confirmation of an unconditional shipbuilding contract. An earlier preliminary entry listed the vessel at 1,719 TEU with delivery in 2029, while the later project details give 1,710 TEU and a 2028 handover.  

The deal would take Kamal & Adel into containership ownership after a historical focus on tugs and harbour craft.  

Chizhou Tianyu has secured close to 20 vessels from more than 10 domestic and overseas owners in 2026, with the combined value at about CNY 1.5bn ($221.3m). Its other business this year includes an offshore support vessel export contract, tanker work involving Singapore interests and a 25,000-dwt deck transport vessel contract worth about CNY 198m ($29.2m).  

Kamal & Adel Sea Cargo is an Iranian shipowner and vessel operator headquartered in Tehran whose previous vessel activity has centred on tugs and harbour craft.  

Chizhou Tianyu Shipbuilding was established in 2010 and operates at the Guichi Shipbuilding Industrial Base in China’s Anhui province. Its shipbuilding portfolio includes offshore vessels, heavy deck carriers, containerships and inland cargo vessels.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:00

Denmark tests military escorts for ships in Baltic

09:27

Hormuz transits fall as Gulf oil exports drop 2.1m bpd

09:02

Wan Hai commits up to $980m to eight dual-fuel-ready boxships

08:30

Oil from sanctioned Caroline Bezengi reaches Oman mainland

2026 August 12

18:06

ADNOC Gas awards $8.2bn EPC contracts to Wison and Tecnimont

17:06

ABL and BMB join forces on Baltic marine assurance

16:53

Canadian Coast Guard to put its newest search-and-rescue lifeboat Mira Bay into service

16:51

Maersk offers deposit-free container release in Kenya

16:47

Grounded MSC Silvana VIII sinks deeper after refloating fails

16:46

IEA cuts 2026 oil demand outlook as Hormuz disruption bites

16:44

Leonhardt & Blumberg fits first of four newbuilds with VentoFoils

16:32

APM Terminals is represented at nine of the world’s top 20 most efficient container ports in the 2025

16:29

MOL closes CNOOC six-ship LNG series with final 174,000-cbm carrier

16:21

Bangladesh to launch first nationwide vessel census on 20 August

16:04

Gulf disruption cuts Far East-India/Middle East/Red Sea capacity by more than 14%

15:31

QSL’s 200,000-TEU Quebec terminal clears federal assessment hurdle

15:11

BW-backed Cadeler buys German offshore foundations specialist Menck for $578m

14:51

PanStar buys 2,758-TEU HMM boxship for South Korea’s first Arctic trial

14:21

Syria's Tartous berth 4 enters commercial service

14:21

President Vladimir Putin promises retaliation against any EU moves to seize merchant ships with Russian cargo

13:41

Egypt’s Damietta port refloats drone-damaged FSRU Energos Winter under SMIT plan

13:11

China’s Ningbo Zhoushan Port starts approvals work for Fodu phase two

12:51

Norwegian aquaculture vessel operator Frøy orders two Nantong Rainbow wellboats with four options

12:20

Tanker orders hit record 96.4m dwt by end-July

11:40

Shah Deniz consortium awards Emerson automation contract for Caspian gas compression project

11:10

Buenaventura port remains open after 7.4-magnitude Colombia earthquake

10:34

China takes 81% of July shipbuilding orders as South Korea holds 16%

10:31

Grimaldi takes first 9,800-CEU ammonia-ready PCTC

10:26

Iran’s new security chief says Oman shipping deal will not reopen Hormuz

10:03

One dead, 172 evacuated after Jemla Ferry ro-ro fire in Indonesia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news