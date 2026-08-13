India's JSW signs 30-year deal for 0.93m-TEU Kolkata terminal

JSW Infrastructure has signed a 30-year concession for a 0.93m-TEU container terminal project at Kolkata port, taking its planned capacity in the Kolkata Dock System to about 1.4m TEU a year, according to JSW Infrastructure’s stock-exchange disclosure.

The agreement was signed on 12 August by wholly owned subsidiary JSW Kolkata Outer Harbour Container Terminal Private Limited with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority.

The concession covers the Outer Container Terminal and berths 1 to 5 at Netaji Subhas Dock under a design, build, finance, operate and transfer public-private partnership.

The INR 8.32bn ($87.2m) project comprises two new outer container berths and five existing berths, with capacity of about 0.93m TEU, or 13m tonnes of container and multipurpose cargo. JSW won the project in June with a royalty bid of INR 3,701 ($38.8) per TEU.

A consortium of Indian companies Ripley & Co and Bothra Group bid INR 2,700 ($28.3) per TEU. The first phase will include the two outer berths and three approach trestles, adding 407,400 TEU of capacity, with operations targeted for January 2029.

The second phase will add 522,830 TEU from five existing berths, with operations targeted for July 2031. The berths are operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone under an arrangement running until December 2029.

The facilities are intended mainly for feeder containerships of about 1,100 TEU. JSW already holds a separate Kolkata concession covering reconstruction of berth 8 and mechanisation of berths 7 and 8, with capacity of about 0.45m TEU. Interim operations there began before the end of June. Together, the two projects would give JSW about 1.4m TEU of annual container capacity in the Kolkata Dock System.

JSW has said its identified container projects would take its total container capacity to about 1.8m TEU.

Mumbai-based JSW Infrastructure is part of the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group and had 186m tonnes of annual cargo-handling capacity across 13 port concessions. It is targeting 400m tonnes by 2030 and also has a 465,000-cbm liquid storage terminal and two port-terminal operation and maintenance contracts in the UAE.

JSW Kolkata Outer Harbour Container Terminal, incorporated on 10 July, is the wholly owned project company for the concession.