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2026 August 13   11:21

accident

Drone strikes threaten operations at Libya’s Zawiya oil hub

A series of drone strikes has damaged fuel-storage infrastructure at Libya’s Zawiya oil complex, raising the risk of a full refinery shutdown and disruption to crude exports through the adjoining terminal, according to Libya’s National Oil Corporation.  

The attacks began at 03:45 local time on 8 August, when a drone hit untreated naphtha tank No. 1-7 at the Zawiya refinery, punching two holes in its wall and causing a leak without fire or injuries.  

Further strikes hit facilities around the complex, including a desalination facility and an oil blending and filling plant. On 10 August, a direct hit on tank T-402 at the Zawiya oil depot, operated by Brega Petroleum Marketing Company, ignited about 4.5m litres of gasoline for the domestic market. The tank collapsed, while emergency crews cooled neighbouring tanks and transferred fuel to safer storage.  NOC declared a state of maximum emergency. The fire caused 18 cases of smoke inhalation among civilians and firefighters, including two people who required further medical care. No serious injuries were recorded.  

On 11 August, another explosive-laden drone penetrated the roof of diesel tank No. 4/4 and started a fire that was contained. It was the fifth attack on the oil facilities within days. All fires in the Zawiya oil area were later brought under control.  The refinery’s processing units were not damaged. Operations at the Zawiya oil depot were partially suspended during the emergency but later resumed, while national gasoline supplies remained stable through stocks in Tripoli and additional cargoes being loaded by tankers.  

The refinery has capacity of 120,000 barrels per day and is linked to the Sharara oilfield, which has capacity of about 300,000 bpd. Zawiya also includes a crude export terminal. NOC has warned that further attacks could force a complete refinery shutdown and a declaration of force majeure. No group has claimed responsibility.  NOC chairman Masoud Suleman inspected the damaged fuel-storage area on 12 August.

Libya’s oil production reached 1.44m bpd in June, its highest level since 2013, while NOC is pursuing a longer-term target of 2m bpd.  

Azzawiya Oil Refining Company was established by NOC and is registered under commercial registration No. 1572. Production began in 1974 with a 60,000-bpd refining unit, followed by a second unit of the same capacity in 1977. Its activities include crude refining, asphalt production, blending and packaging of mineral oils, domestic fuel supply and crude exports through its own oil port.  

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