SK Shipping to double LNG carrier fleet in swap with sister company

South Korean shipping company SK Shipping is set to double its LNG carrier fleet through an asset swap with sister company H-Line Shipping, according to Hahn & Co.

SK Shipping will receive 16 LNG carriers and their associated long-term contracts from H-Line. In return, H-Line will receive 12 tankers, related long-term contracts and about $300 million in cash. The tanker package comprises 11 VLCCs and one MR product tanker, with associated ship financing also transferring as part of the restructuring.

The transaction remains subject to consent from customers and lenders. Once completed, SK Shipping will operate 32 LNG carriers, up from 16, alongside 14 LPG carriers. Hahn & Co. expects the enlarged fleet to make SK Shipping the largest LNG carrier operator in Asia and the third largest globally. SK Shipping is also due to change its name to K-LNG as it concentrates on gas shipping.

H-Line will focus on tanker and dry bulk shipping after transferring its LNG fleet. The incoming vessels will add crude oil transportation to its dry bulk and PCTC operations. After completion, SK Shipping is projected to have assets of about KRW 11 trillion ($7.78 billion), while H-Line would have about KRW 5 trillion ($3.54 billion).

H-Line generated operating profit of KRW 369.4 billion ($261 million) in 2025, up from KRW 289.8 billion ($205 million) a year earlier. SK Shipping’s 2025 operating profit was KRW 504 billion ($356 million). South Korean private equity firm Hahn & Co. controls both shipping companies. H-Line Shipping was established by Hahn & Co. in 2014, while Hahn & Co. acquired control of SK Shipping in 2018. SK Shipping has historically operated tankers, gas carriers and dry bulk vessels.