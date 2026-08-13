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2026 August 13   12:51

shipping

Genco sends newly delivered Capesize straight into spot market

Genco Shipping & Trading has taken delivery of the 2019-built, scrubber-fitted Capesize Genco Volunteer and will immediately deploy the 182,000-dwt vessel in the spot market, according to Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.  

“The vessel will be immediately deployed in the spot market where we expect it to earn a significant premium to benchmark indices,” chairman and chief executive John C. Wobensmith said.  

Genco agreed to acquire the vessel on April 16 for an initial $65m. Delivery had originally been expected in June before being pushed back to August.  The purchase price was subject to a reduction of $20,000 per day from June 15 until the vessel was ready for sale because of the delay. Genco paid a $6.5m deposit in the second quarter and drew $50m in July under its $680m revolving credit facility to help fund the acquisition.  

The delivery continues Genco’s investment in larger dry bulk tonnage. The company has invested more than $400m in seven Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels since the fourth quarter of 2023, generating an internal rate of return of about 30% to date.  Genco said its major-bulk portfolio now includes 20 Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels.  The company’s fleet-wide time charter equivalent rate averaged $24,273 per day in the second quarter of 2026, compared with $13,631 per day in the same period a year earlier.  

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a Marshall Islands corporation headquartered in New York that owns and operates dry bulk vessels carrying commodities including iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement and nickel ore on international routes.

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