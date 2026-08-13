Long Beach posts second-busiest July with 928,508 TEU

The Port of Long Beach handled 928,508 TEU in July, its second-busiest July on record and fourth-strongest month in the port’s 115-year history, according to the Port of Long Beach.

Throughput was 1.7% below July 2025. Imports edged down 0.1% to 467,461 TEU, exports rose 14.8% to 104,843 TEU and empty-container movements fell 7.4% to 356,205 TEU.

The port handled 5,758,086 TEU in the first seven months of 2026, up 1.2% from the same period last year.

US Maritime Administration administrator Stephen Carmel joined Port of Long Beach chief executive Dr Noel Hacegaba for the announcement.

The Port of Long Beach has a long-term plan to double annual container volumes to 20m units by 2050, supported by $3.3bn in capital investment over the next decade and development of digital systems.

Cargo valued at $300bn a year moves through the port, while its operations generate 2.7m jobs across the US.

Long Beach is one of 18 US commercial strategic seaports with a duty to support force deployment during national defence emergencies and provides $3m a year in sponsorships for local non-profit organisations. Its 2050 plan also targets zero-emissions operations. Industry leaders named Long Beach “The Best West Coast Seaport in North America” for an eighth consecutive year in 2026.