DP World revenue jumps 13.1% to $12.7bn in H1 2026

DP World lifted first-half 2026 revenue 13.1% to $12.7bn even as disruption to Middle East trade flows hit vessel traffic at Jebel Ali and dragged down group container volumes, according to DP World. Revenue reached $12.715bn from $11.244bn a year earlier, while like-for-like growth at constant currency was 4.1%. Adjusted EBITDA fell 5.6% to $2.863bn from $3.033bn, or 8.3% on a like-for-like basis.

Gross throughput declined 5.7% to 42.826m TEU from 45.438m TEU, with a like-for-like fall of 4.9%. Excluding Jebel Ali, throughput rose 5.4% to 39.681m TEU from 37.664m TEU and increased 6.5% like for like, with growth across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

Jebel Ali remains fully operational and has sustained no physical damage, although lower vessel traffic has reduced activity.

DP World has expanded inland connectivity and introduced other mitigation measures across its regional network to keep critical cargo moving.

Group CEO Yuvraj Narayan said: “Excluding Jebel Ali, Container volumes increased by 6.5% on a like-for-like basis, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.7%, with growth across Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe.”

DP World plans to develop two terminals in Fujairah under a 50-year concession, extending the Jebel Ali ecosystem. The group invested $1.5bn across its global portfolio in the first half and expects to invest about $3bn in 2026, including in the UAE, UK, India, Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.