  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DP World revenue jumps 13.1% to $12.7bn in H1 2026

2026 August 13   11:48

ports

DP World revenue jumps 13.1% to $12.7bn in H1 2026

DP World lifted first-half 2026 revenue 13.1% to $12.7bn even as disruption to Middle East trade flows hit vessel traffic at Jebel Ali and dragged down group container volumes, according to DP World.  Revenue reached $12.715bn from $11.244bn a year earlier, while like-for-like growth at constant currency was 4.1%. Adjusted EBITDA fell 5.6% to $2.863bn from $3.033bn, or 8.3% on a like-for-like basis.  

Gross throughput declined 5.7% to 42.826m TEU from 45.438m TEU, with a like-for-like fall of 4.9%. Excluding Jebel Ali, throughput rose 5.4% to 39.681m TEU from 37.664m TEU and increased 6.5% like for like, with growth across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.  

Jebel Ali remains fully operational and has sustained no physical damage, although lower vessel traffic has reduced activity.

DP World has expanded inland connectivity and introduced other mitigation measures across its regional network to keep critical cargo moving.  

Group CEO Yuvraj Narayan said: “Excluding Jebel Ali, Container volumes increased by 6.5% on a like-for-like basis, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.7%, with growth across Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe.”  

DP World plans to develop two terminals in Fujairah under a 50-year concession, extending the Jebel Ali ecosystem. The group invested $1.5bn across its global portfolio in the first half and expects to invest about $3bn in 2026, including in the UAE, UK, India, Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.  

Topics:

DP World

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

US Gulf lease sale rebounds to $82.7m

17:14

Maersk sees Latin America ports stable

16:45

Golar orders $2.45bn fourth FLNG from CIMC Raffles

16:15

HGK seeks €12.5bn fleet renewal drive for 1,000 low-water ships across Europe by 2035

15:44

Evergreen profit jumps 93% as margins rebound

15:42

Yang Ming H1 profit falls 18% despite 482% Q2 surge

15:39

Hapag-Lloyd Q2 profit falls to $83m as Hormuz costs hit $600m

15:37

Nine P&I clubs tighten Red Sea war-risk cover after reinsurer cancellations

15:32

Xiamen sets Fujian’s first methanol bunkering rules

14:58

One dead in blast during pipeline work at Gunvor Rotterdam

14:24

Samsung Heavy and KAIST launch permanent future-ship R&D hub

13:56

US Internal Revenue Service shuts key tax exemptions for foreign ships on Jones Act waiver

13:24

Maersk lifts 2026 outlook as Ocean EBIT quadruples

12:51

Genco sends newly delivered Capesize straight into spot market

12:01

SK Shipping to double LNG carrier fleet in swap with sister company

11:47

Long Beach posts second-busiest July with 928,508 TEU

11:21

Drone strikes threaten operations at Libya’s Zawiya oil hub

11:10

India's JSW signs 30-year deal for 0.93m-TEU Kolkata terminal

10:30

Iran’s Kamal & Adel targets first boxship with $31.5m China project

10:00

Denmark tests military escorts for ships in Baltic

09:27

Hormuz transits fall as Gulf oil exports drop 2.1m bpd

09:02

Wan Hai commits up to $980m to eight dual-fuel-ready boxships

08:30

Oil from sanctioned Caroline Bezengi reaches Oman mainland

2026 August 12

18:06

ADNOC Gas awards $8.2bn EPC contracts to Wison and Tecnimont

17:06

ABL and BMB join forces on Baltic marine assurance

16:53

Canadian Coast Guard to put its newest search-and-rescue lifeboat Mira Bay into service

16:51

Maersk offers deposit-free container release in Kenya

16:47

Grounded MSC Silvana VIII sinks deeper after refloating fails

16:46

IEA cuts 2026 oil demand outlook as Hormuz disruption bites

16:44

Leonhardt & Blumberg fits first of four newbuilds with VentoFoils

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news