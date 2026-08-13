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2026 August 13   13:24

Maersk

Maersk lifts 2026 outlook as Ocean EBIT quadruples

A.P. Moller - Maersk has raised its 2026 earnings guidance after Ocean EBIT surged to $935m from $229m a year earlier and group second-quarter EBIT climbed to $1.6bn, according to A.P. Moller - Maersk.  

The Danish logistics group now expects underlying EBITDA of $10.5bn to $12.5bn, up from its previous $8bn to $10bn range, and underlying EBIT of $4.5bn to $6.5bn, compared with $2bn to $4bn previously. Free cash flow is expected to be above zero, against earlier guidance of at least negative $1.5bn.  

Second-quarter revenue rose 20% year on year to $15.8bn from $13.1bn, while EBITDA increased to $3.0bn from $2.3bn.

Group EBIT rose from $845m and the EBIT margin reached 10.0%.  Ocean revenue increased 23%, with loaded volumes up 4.1% on stronger Asian exports and the average loaded freight rate rising 22%. Vessel utilisation remained at 96%, while unit cost at fixed energy fell 0.8%. Ocean EBIT also reversed a $192m loss in the first quarter.  

Maersk said higher demand, tighter capacity, increasingly unbalanced trade flows and port congestion drove a significant increase in Ocean spot rates during the quarter. It expects global container market volumes to grow around 4% in 2026.  

Logistics & Services revenue rose 15% year on year and 11% from the first quarter, with its EBIT margin improving to 5.1%. EBIT reached $217m, up from $175m a year earlier and $173m in the first quarter.  

Terminals volumes grew 2.2% and revenue increased 11%, supported by a 7.1% rise in revenue per move. EBIT was $458m, compared with $461m a year earlier and $436m in the first quarter.  “The second quarter was yet another proof point of the new era of heightened volatility we have entered,” chief executive Vincent Clerc said.  Maersk continued its $1.0bn share buy-back programme.

APM Terminals inaugurated a $350m fully electrified container terminal at Suape in Brazil and signed an agreement with Hateco Group and Da Nang City for the Lien Chieu Container Terminal project in Vietnam, representing investment of more than $1.7bn.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S is a Copenhagen-headquartered integrated logistics group operating ocean transport, logistics services and container terminals. It serves more than 100,000 customers in almost 130 countries and employs more than 100,000 people.  

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