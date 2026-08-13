US Internal Revenue Service shuts key tax exemptions for foreign ships on Jones Act waiver

The US Internal Revenue Service has clarified that foreign corporations carrying cargo between US ports under the Jones Act waiver cannot claim the Section 883 gross-income exclusion or treaty tax benefits available to ships operating in international traffic, according to the US Internal Revenue Service.

The guidance, last reviewed or updated on 11 August, states that income earned by a foreign corporation from carrying cargo between US ports under the waiver does not qualify as income from the international operation of ships.

Foreign corporations earning such income must report it on Form 1120-F, the US Income Tax Return of a Foreign Corporation. They should not use Schedule S to exclude the income under Section 883 or claim international-shipping treaty benefits on Form 8833.

The position follows existing US Treasury rules excluding voyages that both begin and end in the US from the definition of international operation, even if a vessel sails outside US territorial waters during the voyage unless cargo is unloaded outside the country.

The ruling removes two tax protections associated with international shipping from domestic voyages opened to foreign tonnage under the temporary waiver.

The Jones Act normally bars merchandise from moving between US points unless the vessel is US-built, US-owned and coastwise endorsed by the US Coast Guard. A limited waiver was granted on 17 March 2026 under 46 USC Section 501(a), allowing foreign-flagged vessels to carry cargo between US ports. The initial 60-day period expired on 17 May and was followed by a 90-day extension running from 18 May through 16 August.

A second 90-day extension takes effect on 17 August, with individual voyages subject to case-by-case review rather than the broader relief available previously.

About 208 Jones Act exemptions had been granted in roughly four-and-a-half months through 3 August. The tax clarification adds another cost and compliance factor for foreign owners, operators and charterers considering domestic US voyages under the waiver, without changing the underlying Jones Act exemption.