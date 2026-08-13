US Gulf lease sale rebounds to $82.7m

The US government drew $82.7m in high bids for 59 offshore blocks in its latest Gulf oil and gas lease sale, up about 76% from the previous auction, according to the US Department of the Interior.

The 12 August BBG3 sale attracted 69 bids worth a combined $99.48m from 16 participating companies for blocks covering about 330,151 acres.

Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA led spending with $21.45m in high bids across six blocks and submitted the auction’s highest single offer, $7.70m for Alaminos Canyon Block 380. Keathley Canyon Block 258 attracted four bids worth a combined $18.8m, with the winning offer reaching $7.51m.

Deepwater acreage accounted for 80% of high bids by number and 98% by value. The average high bid was about $300 per acre, 10% below the $334 per acre recorded in the previous sale.

BBG3 marked a sharp recovery from BBG2 in March, when high bids totalled $46.98m across 25 blocks. It remained well below BBG1 in December 2025, which generated $300.43m in high bids for 181 blocks.

Around 15,100 unleased blocks covering approximately 80.4m acres were offered across the Western, Central and parts of the Eastern Gulf planning areas, with a 12.5% royalty rate applying at all water depths.

BBG3 is the third of 30 Gulf offshore oil and gas lease sales scheduled through 2040. High bids remain subject to government review for adequacy and compliance before leases can be issued.

Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corporation. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with onshore and offshore operations.