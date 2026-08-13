Maersk sees Latin America ports stable

Latin America’s main container gateways remain broadly stable despite mounting supply-chain volatility, while AI and digital platforms are taking a bigger role in managing logistics disruption, according to Maersk’s August market update.

Operations across Central America and the Caribbean remain stable, with Balboa, Manzanillo and Cartagena maintaining consistent activity, manageable yard utilisation and scheduled vessel planning. Rail operations in Panama continue to support cargo flows.

On the east coast of South America, most terminals are recording waiting times of 0-6 hours for vessels arriving on window. Strong winds, swell and seasonal fog could disrupt vessel manoeuvres and berth planning in southern Brazil, where some terminals are also being monitored for higher yard occupancy.

Overall port productivity remains stable. West coast ports including Callao, Paita, Guayaquil, Posorja, San Antonio and San Vicente remain fully operational, supported by yard management and vessel coordination.

Maersk’s North Atlantic Express service has a six-hour earlier berth window at Savannah. The update lists Polar Brasil 630S as the first vessel under the revised schedule, with an ETA of 24 July 2026. The carrier sees a wider shift towards predictive and adaptive supply chains as companies seek to respond faster to disruption.

Around 85% of startups in Latin America use generative AI and about 75% use predictive technologies, while AI adoption among manufacturing companies stands at around 6% in Colombia and 13% in Brazil. Two out of three transport-sector organisations already have a digital transformation strategy.

Digitalisation is also spreading into inland logistics. Guatemala is implementing fully digitalised customs clearance with real-time traceability, while stronger connections between Mexico and El Salvador are supporting more predictable cross-border cargo handovers. Brazil is developing road, rail and port connectivity, while investment in the Callao-Chancay corridor in Peru is improving links between inland production centres and coastal terminals.