Samsung Heavy and KAIST launch permanent future-ship R&D hub

Samsung Heavy Industries and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have launched a permanent research centre targeting autonomous ships, alternative-fuel propulsion, digital shipbuilding and maritime robotics, according to Samsung Heavy Industries.

The SHI-KAIST Advanced Maritime Research Center opened on 13 August at KAIST’s main campus in Daejeon, with Samsung Heavy Industries vice chairman and chief executive Choi Sung-an and KAIST president Choongsik Bae among about 50 participants.

The centre replaces a project-by-project model with a permanent platform for developing joint research programmes across four areas.

Autonomous and intelligent navigation work will cover AI-based situational awareness, optimum route planning, collision avoidance and digital bridge technology. Research into low- and zero-carbon propulsion will include key equipment and fuel-supply systems for ships using ammonia and hydrogen.

The smart-yard programme will apply AI and digital-twin technology to shipbuilding processes including block erection and production management, targeting higher productivity and quality alongside lower costs and energy consumption.

A fourth programme will focus on robotics for welding, painting and inspection, with the aim of increasing automation, safety and production efficiency in shipyards.

Samsung Heavy Industries and KAIST also plan to fund student research and scholarships and expand exchanges between university researchers and industrial sites.

The partnership dates to 1995, when Samsung Heavy Industries’ Shipbuilding & Marine Research Institute and KAIST’s Department of Mechanical Engineering established the SHI-KAIST Industry-Academia Cooperation Council. Their work has since covered structural and fluid engineering, cryogenic and environmental technologies, smart ships and autonomous navigation, with more than 1,000 joint research projects and technical consultations completed.

Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company with activities spanning commercial shipbuilding, offshore products and marine technologies.

KAIST is a South Korean science and technology university based in Daejeon, conducting research and education across science, engineering and related disciplines.