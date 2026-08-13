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2026 August 13   14:58

accident

One dead in blast during pipeline work at Gunvor Rotterdam

One person was killed and several others injured in an explosion during pipeline work at Gunvor Energy Rotterdam’s Europoort site on 13 August, according to Rotterdam police.  

The blast occurred at about 11:30 local time on Moezelweg, where a contractor maintenance crew was working on pipelines.  

A Gunvor spokesperson confirmed an incident had taken place and said something may have gone wrong while pipelines were being disconnected.  Police secured the site and said the cause remained unclear. The Dutch Labour Inspectorate was also involved in the investigation.  Several ambulances and a helicopter medical team were deployed, while damage was visible on a storage tank after the explosion.  

Authorities had not disclosed the identity, nationality or employer of the person killed, or the identities and nationalities of those injured. The maintenance contractor had also not been named.  

Emergency services were separately dealing with a power outage at a refinery elsewhere in the Rotterdam port area. No connection between the two incidents had been established.  

Gunvor Energy Rotterdam operates an industrial site at Moezelweg 255 in Rotterdam-Europoort and is wholly owned by Gunvor Group. The site has refining, storage and distribution infrastructure with direct access to the sea and the European hinterland.  Plans announced in July 2025 called for terminal activities at the site to be mothballed after refining operations had previously been mothballed. Energy-transition projects at the location were not expected to be affected.

Topics:

Port of Rotterdam

Gunvor

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