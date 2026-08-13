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2026 August 13   16:45

shipbuilding

Golar orders $2.45bn fourth FLNG from CIMC Raffles

Golar LNG has signed a $2.45bn EPC contract with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore for its fourth FLNG and second 3.5m-tonne-per-year MKII unit, with delivery targeted by the end of 2029, according to Golar LNG.  The contract was signed on 12 August.

The budget covers compressors and gas turbines ordered in advance, the donor vessel, yard supervision, spares, crew training, contingencies, initial bunkers, delivery voyage costs and commissioning.  Golar has secured the donor LNG carrier but has not identified the vessel. It exercised reservation slots for key long-lead equipment in July to protect the 2029 delivery schedule.  

The unit will be a sister vessel to FLNG Esperanza, Golar’s first MKII conversion at CIMC Raffles. The EPC contract also includes an option for another MKII FLNG.  

Black & Veatch will provide its PRICO liquefaction technology, detailed engineering and process design, procure specified topside equipment and support commissioning.  

The new unit will raise Golar-controlled liquefaction capacity by about 40% to more than 12m tonnes per year. Golar is targeting a long-term charter and is in advanced commercial discussions over employment of the vessel. No charterer or deployment location has been disclosed.  

FLNG Esperanza is due for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027 before sailing to Argentina, where start-up under a 20-year charter with Southern Energy is scheduled for the second half of 2028. Its conversion budget is estimated at $2.2bn, while the charter is expected to generate about $8bn of Adjusted EBITDA backlog, or $400m annually, before commodity-linked exposure and inflation adjustments.  

Golar said the fourth FLNG could lift its earnings potential by about 50% if chartered on similar terms. The company also closed a $600m senior secured revolving credit facility in August. At 30 June, it had $908m of total cash and $2.7bn of contractual debt.  

Golar LNG Limited is a Bermuda-incorporated owner and operator of floating LNG infrastructure.

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore is a Chinese offshore and marine engineering company.

Topics:

CIMC

FLNG

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