Xiamen sets Fujian’s first methanol bunkering rules

Xiamen has introduced Fujian province’s first dedicated safety rules for marine methanol bunkering, setting operating requirements for bunker-vessel transfers in the Chinese port’s waters, according to the Fujian Department of Transport.

The Safety guidelines for marine methanol fuel bunkering in Xiamen waters were jointly issued by the Xiamen Maritime Safety Administration, Xiamen Port Authority and the Administrative Committee of the Xiamen Area of the China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

The framework covers operations before, during and after methanol transfers, including requirements for bunker suppliers, bunker-vessel equipment materials, transfer-hose inspection intervals, personnel certification and protective equipment.

Operators must conduct a dedicated safety assessment and prepare an emergency response plan before bunkering begins.

Continuous watchkeeping and compliance with weather restrictions are required during transfers, while pipelines must be purged and inerted after completion. Xiamen Port has previously carried out ship-to-ship bunkering with biofuels and LNG.

The new framework adds dedicated methanol requirements to the port’s alternative marine fuel operations.

The Xiamen rules are the first methanol bunkering safety operating standard in Fujian, but not the first such guidance in China.

China’s Maritime Safety Administration issued national Safety guidelines for waterborne methanol fuel bunkering operations in April 2026.

The Xiamen Area of the China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone covers 43.78 square kilometres and forms part of the Fujian Pilot Free Trade Zone.

The Xiamen Maritime Safety Administration, Xiamen Port Authority and the free trade zone’s administrative committee are public authorities responsible for maritime safety, port administration and free trade zone administration in Xiamen.